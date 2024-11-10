Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-11-10

- workhorse – darkness
- druid fluids – la reverie
- the empty threats – loss of breath
- strangways – open the gates
- fair maiden – darlin’
- sinj clarke – the height of love
- barry monday – untitled
- madison avenue – don’t call me baby
- carl maxfield, chidibaxx, jamichael – true north
- cool out sun, n’fa jones, sensible j – vibe breakdown
- herb alpert – rise
- george mcrae – you can have it all
- jackson sisters – i believe in miracles
- evelyn “champagne” king – shame
- jmsn – talk is cheap
- advenbtures of stevie v – dirty cash
- isaac hayes – hung up on my baby
- blackbox – everybody everybody
- the isley brothers – footsteps in the dark
- quantic – fresh rhythm
- cerrones – give me love
- gary bartz – music is my sanctuary
