Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-27

October 27, 2024

  1. heaps good friends – cry like a psycho
  2. wireheads – good grief
  3. beck – the new pollution
  4. edwyn collins – the magic piper of love
  5. wanderers – loco
  6. harvey sutherland – bamboo
  7. venice queens – the strut
  8. adult.films – shy
  9. thando, remi – numb
  10. phoenix manson, charlotte adelle – thursday
  11. sloppy jane, phoebe bridgers – claw machine
  12. bernadette novembre – everybody knows
  13. chappell roan – after midnight
  14. touch sensitive, electric fields – no other high
  15. chromeo – fancy footwork
  16. 808 state – pacific state
  17. a tribe called quest – electric relaxation
  18. black sheep – the choice is yours
  19. billy ocean – carribean queen
  20. blue rhythm combo – black water gold
  21. jablonski – soul makossa
  22. gay flamingoes steelband – black man’s cry
  23. wildfire – check it out
  24. the exciters – new bag
  25. the pointer sisters – yes we can can
