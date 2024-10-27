Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-27

- heaps good friends – cry like a psycho
- wireheads – good grief
- beck – the new pollution
- edwyn collins – the magic piper of love
- wanderers – loco
- harvey sutherland – bamboo
- venice queens – the strut
- adult.films – shy
- thando, remi – numb
- phoenix manson, charlotte adelle – thursday
- sloppy jane, phoebe bridgers – claw machine
- bernadette novembre – everybody knows
- chappell roan – after midnight
- touch sensitive, electric fields – no other high
- chromeo – fancy footwork
- 808 state – pacific state
- a tribe called quest – electric relaxation
- black sheep – the choice is yours
- billy ocean – carribean queen
- blue rhythm combo – black water gold
- jablonski – soul makossa
- gay flamingoes steelband – black man’s cry
- wildfire – check it out
- the exciters – new bag
- the pointer sisters – yes we can can
Reader's opinions