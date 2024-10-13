Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-13

- the empty threats – loss of breath
- wireheads – indian pacific express
- god god damnit damnit – going down slowly
- teddy mars – after tonight
- alt. – conversations that hurt
- babe rainbow – love forever
- the last dinner party – sinner
- the bats – made up in blue
- the lucksmiths – t shirt weather
- matt berry – the peach and the melon
- norma tanega – walkin’ my cat named dog
- nina simone – marriage is for old folks
- joshua ray walker – sexy after dark
- los tones – buchanan hammer
- pernice brothers – discover a lovlier you
- la luiz – cicada
- the dining rooms – you
- har mar superstar – dui
- quantic – fresh rhythm
- christine and the queens – comme si
- drugdealer, kate bollinger – pictures of you
- sly & the family stone – if you want me to stay
- raphael saadiq, q-tip – get involved
- jill scott – a long walk
- diana ross – love hangover
- erykah badu – cel u lar device
- robyn – between the lines
- simian mobile disco – the count
Reader's opinions