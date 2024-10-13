Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-13

October 13, 2024

  1. the empty threats – loss of breath
  2. wireheads – indian pacific express
  3. god god damnit damnit – going down slowly
  4. teddy mars – after tonight
  5. alt. – conversations that hurt
  6. babe rainbow – love forever
  7. the last dinner party – sinner
  8. the bats – made up in blue
  9. the lucksmiths – t shirt weather
  10. matt berry – the peach and the melon
  11. norma tanega – walkin’ my cat named dog
  12. nina simone – marriage is for old folks
  13. joshua ray walker – sexy after dark
  14. los tones – buchanan hammer
  15. pernice brothers – discover a lovlier you
  16. la luiz – cicada
  17. the dining rooms – you
  18. har mar superstar – dui
  19. quantic – fresh rhythm
  20. christine and the queens – comme si
  21. drugdealer, kate bollinger – pictures of you
  22. sly & the family stone – if you want me to stay
  23. raphael saadiq, q-tip – get involved
  24. jill scott – a long walk
  25. diana ross – love hangover
  26. erykah badu – cel u lar device
  27. robyn – between the lines
  28. simian mobile disco – the count
