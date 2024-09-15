Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-09-15

- jesse davidson – lagoon
- hey harriett – let’s dance
- frankie sunwagon – fall
- fair maiden – poison
- neon tetra – alive
- the last dinner party – sinner
- sparks – when dop i get to sing my way
- babe rainbow – love forever
- jula jacklin – love, try not to let go
- oracle sisters – asc. scorpio
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – rolling stoned
- jessie ware – what’s your pleasure
- gil scott-heron – whitey on the moon
- cymande – broterhs on the slide
- roy ayers – searching
- moby – i like to score
- bobby womack – woman’s gotta have it
- todd rundgren – i saw the light
- sampa the great – energy
- hercules & love affair, anohni – blind
- talk talk – itsd my life
- klymaxx – meeting in the ladies room
- change – change of ehart
- parliament – flash light
- lakeside – fantastic voyage
- lacquer – x
Reader's opinions