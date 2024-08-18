Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-18

  1. mgmt – electric feel
  2. pink duke – long way down
  3. dick diver – waste the alphabet
  4. boomgates – whispering or singing
  5. mac demarco – my kind of woman
  6. bjork – venus as a boy
  7. xenura – it’s not the same
  8. 5 sided cube – lachie is sight reading
  9. bad’m d – simulacra
  10. leo sayer – easy to love
  11. parallel dance ensemble – shopping cart
  12. tom tom club – genius of love
  13. naked eyes – promises promises
  14. william devaughn – be thankful for what you’ve got
  15. orange juice – rip it up
  16. queen – cool cat
  17. matt berry – the night terrors
  18. fitz and the tantrums – 6am
  19. bitch prefect – bad decisions
  20. kurralta park – contact sports
  21. leon ware – inside your love
  22. change – change of heart
  23. evelyn champagne king – love come down
  24. war room – pumpkins
