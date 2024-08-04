Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-04

- brad chicken and the bootstraps – we eaten good tonight
- diamond skies – drowning
- dead roo – monday
- lost woods – vodka ocean
- the empty threats – magnolia
- tiles – fomo
- the mondays – no sugar sprite
- bromham – william & gudula
- st jacques – fresh fire
- bermuda bay – fizzy
- masayoshi takanaka – oh! tengo suerte
- louie zong – aquarium city
- mariya takeuchi – plastic love
- ginger root – no problems
- fizzy orange – randy’s song
- fat night – honest man
- arthur russell – that’s us / wild comnination
- syl johnson – soul heaven
- dorothy ashby – afro-harping
- manu dibango – groovy flute
- menahan street band – make the road by walking
- carly simon – why 12″ version
- kate bush – babooshka
- sister sledge – thinking of you
- modjo – lady-hear me tonight
- sungu lubuka – petelo vicka et son nzazi
Reader's opinions