Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-04

  1. brad chicken and the bootstraps – we eaten good tonight
  2. diamond skies – drowning
  3. dead roo – monday
  4. lost woods – vodka ocean
  5. the empty threats – magnolia
  6. tiles – fomo
  7. the mondays – no sugar sprite
  8. bromham – william & gudula
  9. st jacques – fresh fire
  10. bermuda bay – fizzy
  11. masayoshi takanaka – oh! tengo suerte
  12. louie zong – aquarium city
  13. mariya takeuchi – plastic love
  14. ginger root – no problems
  15. fizzy orange – randy’s song
  16. fat night – honest man
  17. arthur russell – that’s us / wild comnination
  18. syl johnson – soul heaven
  19. dorothy ashby – afro-harping
  20. manu dibango – groovy flute
  21. menahan street band – make the road by walking
  22. carly simon – why 12″ version
  23. kate bush – babooshka
  24. sister sledge – thinking of you
  25. modjo – lady-hear me tonight
  26. sungu lubuka – petelo vicka et son nzazi
