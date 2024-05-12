Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-05-12

  1. tiles – sad songs
  2. the empty threats – can’t think about myself
  3. sinj clarke – the proposiiton
  4. anna lunoe – right party
  5. dead roo – over my head
  6. coldwave – plagiarise
  7. placement – lost sun
  8. mango_bone – white dove
  9. xombie – let your hair down
  10. tommy richman – million dollar baby
  11. hiatus kaiyote – nakamarra
  12. jill scott – golden
  13. kajagoogoo – too shy
  14. kate bush – the kick inside
  15. chappell roan – good luck, babe
  16. stephen encinas – disco illusion
  17. steve monite – only you
  18. the isley brothers – summer breeze
  19. ebo taylor, uhuru-yenzu – love and death
  20. the o’jays – now that we found love
  21. chaka khan – fate
  22. deee-lite – good beat
  23. the s.o.s band – take your time
