Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-05-12

- tiles – sad songs
- the empty threats – can’t think about myself
- sinj clarke – the proposiiton
- anna lunoe – right party
- dead roo – over my head
- coldwave – plagiarise
- placement – lost sun
- mango_bone – white dove
- xombie – let your hair down
- tommy richman – million dollar baby
- hiatus kaiyote – nakamarra
- jill scott – golden
- kajagoogoo – too shy
- kate bush – the kick inside
- chappell roan – good luck, babe
- stephen encinas – disco illusion
- steve monite – only you
- the isley brothers – summer breeze
- ebo taylor, uhuru-yenzu – love and death
- the o’jays – now that we found love
- chaka khan – fate
- deee-lite – good beat
- the s.o.s band – take your time
