Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-03-03

  1. the skeleton club – renegades
  2. workhorse – rode a river
  3. wanderers – off my back
  4. ryan martin john – infj
  5. the effends – smooth operator
  6. heart – crazy on you
  7. girl ray – everybody’s saying that
  8. kylie auldist – is it fun?
  9. midlife – rare air
  10. donny benet – working out
  11. kaiit – miss shiney
  12. jayden bleakley – keep moving
  13. paul mac, peta morris – just the thing
  14. funkadelic – cosmic slop
  15. the sorcerers – the people of the forest
  16. willie bobo – evil ways
  17. manu dibango – groovy flute
  18. sharon jones and the dap kings – how do i let a good man down
  19. marion black – who knows
  20. keith mansfield, the kpm orchestra – morning broadway
  21. anohni – it must change
  22. alabaster deplume, falle nioke – sibomandi
  23. gabriels – taboo
  24. gary bartz ntu troops – celestial blues
  25. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  26. blue mitchell – good humor man
  27. aaron neville – hercules
