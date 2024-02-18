Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-02-18

  1. carla lippis & the martial hearts – rendezvous
  2. verge collection – so vain
  3. the shaolin afronauts – brooklyn
  4. elsy wameyo – nilotic
  5. mono kiosko – sunpak
  6. daffaduck, astral flex – lachdown
  7. the regime, pro uno – what it means
  8. frankie valli & the four seasons – beggin’
  9. nick marks, horatio luna – ride the dragon
  10. dee-lite – electric shock
  11. robe edwards, alexander flood – deaming
  12. inf, stan forebee – expanse
  13. andrea true connection – more, more, more
  14. diana ross – love hangover
  15. company b – fascinated
  16. neneh cherry – kisses on the wind
  17. the brothers johnson – stomp!
  18. donna summer – dim all the lights
  19. everything but the girl – missing
  20. matt berry – seasons on fire
  21. spandau ballet – gold
  22. sister nancy – bam bam
  23. carl carlton – she’s a mama jama
  24. lakeside – fantastic voyage
  25. junior parker – taxman
Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-02-18

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-02-18

