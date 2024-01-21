Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-01-21

  1. the genevieves – words
  2. the clouds – souleater
  3. black rebel motorcycle club – red eyes and tears
  4. stokes – bin chicken
  5. placement – new disease
  6. beck – diskobox
  7. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – i’m sleepin’ in
  8. talking heads – i get wild / wild gravity
  9. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  10. machine translations – she wears a mask
  11. pine point – old dog/ new socks
  12. outback cadillac – dance past my reflection
  13. the go-betweens – draining the pool for you
  14. primo! – you’ve got a million
  15. ethel cain – american teenager
  16. baby huey – hard times
  17. the chakachas – stories??
  18. the movers – soweto disco
  19. patti drew – hard to handle
  20. 18 carat affair – lagerfeld ’88 simulator
  21. chrisette michele – epiphany (i’m leaving)
  22. the beginning of the end – funky nassau, pt 2
  23. keith mansfield, the kpm orchestra – morning broadway
  24. darondo – legs
  25. willie bobo – fied neck bones and some home fries
  26. the village callers – hector
  27. blue rhythm combo – black water gold
  28. handsome boy modelling school – the truth
  29. lady – money
  30. richard stoute – vehicle
  31. the revolution of st vincent – the little you say
  32. gary bartz – music is my sanctuary
