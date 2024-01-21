Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-01-21

- the genevieves – words
- the clouds – souleater
- black rebel motorcycle club – red eyes and tears
- stokes – bin chicken
- placement – new disease
- beck – diskobox
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – i’m sleepin’ in
- talking heads – i get wild / wild gravity
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- machine translations – she wears a mask
- pine point – old dog/ new socks
- outback cadillac – dance past my reflection
- the go-betweens – draining the pool for you
- primo! – you’ve got a million
- ethel cain – american teenager
- baby huey – hard times
- the chakachas – stories??
- the movers – soweto disco
- patti drew – hard to handle
- 18 carat affair – lagerfeld ’88 simulator
- chrisette michele – epiphany (i’m leaving)
- the beginning of the end – funky nassau, pt 2
- keith mansfield, the kpm orchestra – morning broadway
- darondo – legs
- willie bobo – fied neck bones and some home fries
- the village callers – hector
- blue rhythm combo – black water gold
- handsome boy modelling school – the truth
- lady – money
- richard stoute – vehicle
- the revolution of st vincent – the little you say
- gary bartz – music is my sanctuary
Reader's opinions