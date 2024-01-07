Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-01-07

- nick vulture – really good
- lonely stretch – bedouin if the fitzroy evening
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- haystacks calhoon – glow in the dark
- workhorse – no photographs
- bjork – human behavior
- adult.films – do.i.get.high
- the blowfisch saxophone, carla troiano – blowfisch soul
- marcus paulson – sunrise M23
- edseven, oliver night – burnin up
- the harpoons – can we work this out
- mason, princess superstar – perfect (exceeder)
- sophie ellis-bextor – murder on the dancefloor
- vulfpeck – back pocket
- the shapeshifters – lola’s theme
- the pointer sisters – dare me
- marshall jefferson – move your body
- gwen guthrie – peanut butter
- patti drew – beggar for the blues
- charizma, peanut butter wolf – methods
- the circling sun – spirits (part 2)
- mulatu astatke – yekermo sew
- labi siffre – my song
- the breathing effect, harry terrell – shake it up
- the mountain goats – this year
