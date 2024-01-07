Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-01-07

  1. nick vulture – really good
  2. lonely stretch – bedouin if the fitzroy evening
  3. the empty threats – new jet ski
  4. haystacks calhoon – glow in the dark
  5. workhorse – no photographs
  6. bjork – human behavior
  7. adult.films – do.i.get.high
  8. the blowfisch saxophone, carla troiano – blowfisch soul
  9. marcus paulson – sunrise M23
  10. edseven, oliver night – burnin up
  11. the harpoons – can we work this out
  12. mason, princess superstar – perfect (exceeder)
  13. sophie ellis-bextor – murder on the dancefloor
  14. vulfpeck – back pocket
  15. the shapeshifters – lola’s theme
  16. the pointer sisters – dare me
  17. marshall jefferson – move your body
  18. gwen guthrie – peanut butter
  19. patti drew – beggar for the blues
  20. charizma, peanut butter wolf – methods
  21. the circling sun – spirits (part 2)
  22. mulatu astatke – yekermo sew
  23. labi siffre – my song
  24. the breathing effect, harry terrell – shake it up
  25. the mountain goats – this year
