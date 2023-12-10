Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2023

  1. druid fluids – out of phase
  2. mums favourite – loveboat
  3. workhorse – no photographs
  4. wanderers – sweet taste
  5. strangway – red sea
  6. gerling – dust me selecta
  7. kylie minogue – tension
  8. armand van helden, duanbe harden – you don’t know me
  9. the grates – turn me on
  10. mint royale, laurne laverne – don’t falter
  11. fulton street – problems and pain
  12. hiatus kaiyote – molasses
  13. blackbyrds – wilford’s gone
  14. darondo – didn’t i
  15. william devaugn – be thankful for what you got
  16. minnie riperton – only when im dreaming
  17. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  18. the impressions – we’re a winner
  19. roberta flack, donny hathaway – where is the love
  20. the spinners – i’ll be around
  21. alice coltrane, pharaoh sanders – journey in satchidananda
  22. badbadnotgood, sam herring – time moves slow
  23. tupperwave – grocery store sunset
  24. carrie lucas – dance with you
  25. the chi-lites – are you my woman, tell me so
  26. james brown – get up offa that thing
  27. loleatta holloway – cry to me
