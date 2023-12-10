Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-12-10

- druid fluids – out of phase
- mums favourite – loveboat
- workhorse – no photographs
- wanderers – sweet taste
- strangway – red sea
- gerling – dust me selecta
- kylie minogue – tension
- armand van helden, duanbe harden – you don’t know me
- the grates – turn me on
- mint royale, laurne laverne – don’t falter
- fulton street – problems and pain
- hiatus kaiyote – molasses
- blackbyrds – wilford’s gone
- darondo – didn’t i
- william devaugn – be thankful for what you got
- minnie riperton – only when im dreaming
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- the impressions – we’re a winner
- roberta flack, donny hathaway – where is the love
- the spinners – i’ll be around
- alice coltrane, pharaoh sanders – journey in satchidananda
- badbadnotgood, sam herring – time moves slow
- tupperwave – grocery store sunset
- carrie lucas – dance with you
- the chi-lites – are you my woman, tell me so
- james brown – get up offa that thing
- loleatta holloway – cry to me
