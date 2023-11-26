Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-11-26

- Kid Cudi – Day ‘n’ Nite
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Sleaford Mods version)
- Polito – Inside The Sphere
- Portishead – Only You (ill.Gates x DMVU x Maru)
- Hara Alonso – Scene Ritual
- Ming. – Optic
- Felix Mir – Fluorite
- walker brothers – everything under the sun
- david sylvian – gods monkey
- ed kuepper – without your mirror
- frank zappa – apostrophe
- elbow – the bones of you
- captain beefheart & his magic band – observatory crest
- brian eno – third uncle
- mary gauthier – our lady of the shooting stars
- rory gallagher – a million miles away
- king crimson – i talk to the wind
- whiskeytown – what the devil wanted
- little feat – rag mama rag
- stan ridgway – ring of fire
- the jam – in the midnight hour
- procol harum – the devil came from kansas
- the magnetic fields – born on a train
- family – my friend the sun
- chicago transit authority – does anybody know what time it is
