Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2023

  1. Kid Cudi – Day ‘n’ Nite
  2. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Sleaford Mods version)
  3. Polito – Inside The Sphere
  4. Portishead – Only You (ill.Gates x DMVU x Maru)
  5. Hara Alonso – Scene Ritual
  6. Ming. – Optic
  7. Felix Mir – Fluorite
  8. walker brothers – everything under the sun
  9. Ming. – Optic
  10. david sylvian – gods monkey
  11. ed kuepper – without your mirror
  12. frank zappa – apostrophe
  13. elbow – the bones of you
  14. captain beefheart & his magic band – observatory crest
  15. brian eno – third uncle
  16. mary gauthier – our lady of the shooting stars
  17. rory gallagher – a million miles away
  18. king crimson – i talk to the wind
  19. whiskeytown – what the devil wanted
  20. little feat – rag mama rag
  21. stan ridgway – ring of fire
  22. the jam – in the midnight hour
  23. procol harum – the devil came from kansas
  24. the magnetic fields – born on a train
  25. family – my friend the sun
  26. chicago transit authority – does anybody know what time it is
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-11-26

Current track

Title

Artist