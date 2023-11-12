Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-11-12

  1. ettiene de crecy – Prix choc
  2. lisa gerard and patrick cassidy – song of amergin
  3. ruth brown – play it fair
  4. fairport conventiopn – sloth `
  5. dave brubeck – unsquare dance
  6. nick barker – exoskeleton
  7. paradise motel – aeroplanes
  8. ephermons – incursions
  9. split enz – stranger than fiction
  10. alan lomax – swordfishmans callis
  11. nick cave and the bad seeds – the carny
  12. chris andrews – towhom it concerns
  13. mum 2001 – there go ther old mountain days and nights
  14. squirrel nut zippers – suits are picking up the bill
  15. sandie shaw – monsuier dupon t
  16. dononvan – atlantis
  17. helmut hattler – new ID
  18. pink floyd – if
  19. captain matchbox whoopee band – your feets too big
  20. go betweens – in her diary
  21. freak power – moon beam woman
  22. kaminsky experience – assignment instanbul
  23. split enz – spellbound
