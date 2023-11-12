Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-11-12

- ettiene de crecy – Prix choc
- lisa gerard and patrick cassidy – song of amergin
- ruth brown – play it fair
- fairport conventiopn – sloth `
- dave brubeck – unsquare dance
- nick barker – exoskeleton
- paradise motel – aeroplanes
- ephermons – incursions
- split enz – stranger than fiction
- alan lomax – swordfishmans callis
- nick cave and the bad seeds – the carny
- chris andrews – towhom it concerns
- mum 2001 – there go ther old mountain days and nights
- squirrel nut zippers – suits are picking up the bill
- sandie shaw – monsuier dupon t
- dononvan – atlantis
- helmut hattler – new ID
- pink floyd – if
- captain matchbox whoopee band – your feets too big
- go betweens – in her diary
- freak power – moon beam woman
- kaminsky experience – assignment instanbul
- split enz – spellbound
