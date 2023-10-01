Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-10-01

- holy holy – pretend to be
- hall and oates – private eyes
- telenova – tranquilize
- everything but the girl, todd terry – missing
- babe rainbow – ready for tomorrow
- pj harvey – good fortune
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – the book
- the reels – quasmiodos dream
- lola – batshit
- witch hunt – sand dunes
- workhorse – violence
- towns – take it as you may
- timberwolf – hold you up
- when in rome – the promise
- thompson twins – if you were here
- steely dan – home at last
- layo and buskwacka – love story
- the streets – troubled waters
- sister nancy – bam bam
- fontaines dc, orbital – innar gcroithe go deo
- david mcaullum – the edge
- the alchemist – the arrival
- air – la femme d’argent
- kate bush – babooshka
- pulp – F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
- new order – true faith
- can – halleluwah
Reader's opinions