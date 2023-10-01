Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2023

  1. holy holy – pretend to be
  2. hall and oates – private eyes
  3. telenova – tranquilize
  4. everything but the girl, todd terry – missing
  5. babe rainbow – ready for tomorrow
  6. pj harvey – good fortune
  7. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – the book
  8. the reels – quasmiodos dream
  9. lola – batshit
  10. witch hunt – sand dunes
  11. workhorse – violence
  12. towns – take it as you may
  13. timberwolf – hold you up
  14. when in rome – the promise
  15. thompson twins – if you were here
  16. steely dan – home at last
  17. layo and buskwacka – love story
  18. the streets – troubled waters
  19. sister nancy – bam bam
  20. fontaines dc, orbital – innar gcroithe go deo
  21. david mcaullum – the edge
  22. the alchemist – the arrival
  23. air – la femme d’argent
  24. kate bush – babooshka
  25. pulp – F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
  26. new order – true faith
  27. can – halleluwah
