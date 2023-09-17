Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-09-17

Written by on September 17, 2023

  1. lost palms – lost phantom
  2. sometimes jah – vinyle archeologie
  3. wanderers – off my back
  4. 3 the hard way – what i gotta do
  5. oscar the wild – hey
  6. hey harriett – too fast too soon
  7. the mondays – no sugar sprite
  8. joyce hurley – sunbath
  9. jadu jadu, tambala – move on
  10. raw humps – odyssey
  11. azealia banks, lazy jay – 212
  12. tkay maidza – wuacv
  13. a tribe called quest – check the rhime
  14. mf doom, mr. fantastik – rapp snitch knishes
  15. mitski – bug like an angel
  16. wilson pickett – something you got
  17. curtis mayfield – we got to have peace
  18. jungle – back on 74
  19. fitz and the tantrums – moneygrabber
  20. jamiroquai – you give me something
  21. kool and the gang – get down on it
  22. stevie wonder – jesus children of america
  23. papa bear and his cubs – you’re so fine
  24. peter cat recording co – memory box
  25. thee sacred souls – trade of hearts
  26. carly rae jepsen – kollage
  27. earth wind and fire – can’t hide love
  28. nancy wilson – sunshine
