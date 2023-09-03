Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-09-03

September 3, 2023

  1. workhorse – pocalypse
  2. the last shadow puppets – sweet dreams, TN
  3. towns – early bright
  4. montreals – rude
  5. oscar the wild – unafraid
  6. hozier – de selby pt 2
  7. ethanol blend – set in stone
  8. kylie minogue – confide inb me
  9. kylie minogue – tension
  10. amin payne, oj kush – amnesia haze
  11. jake amy – doom
  12. freeez – southern freez
  13. brs – lovin me
  14. open door – breathe
  15. panda bear, sonic boom – livin’ in the after
  16. mama cass eliott – make your own kind of music
  17. queen – good old-fashioned lover boy
  18. sweet baboo – lost out on the floor
  19. w.i.t.c.h – home town
  20. the pointer sisters – dare me
  21. carrie lucas – dance with you
  22. armand van helden, duane harden – you don’t know me
  23. scissor sisters – whole new way
  24. prince – beautiful ones
  25. tim maia – o descobridor dos sete mares
  26. james knight and the butlers – fantasy world
