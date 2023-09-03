Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-09-03

- workhorse – pocalypse
- the last shadow puppets – sweet dreams, TN
- towns – early bright
- montreals – rude
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- hozier – de selby pt 2
- ethanol blend – set in stone
- kylie minogue – confide inb me
- kylie minogue – tension
- amin payne, oj kush – amnesia haze
- jake amy – doom
- freeez – southern freez
- brs – lovin me
- open door – breathe
- panda bear, sonic boom – livin’ in the after
- mama cass eliott – make your own kind of music
- queen – good old-fashioned lover boy
- sweet baboo – lost out on the floor
- w.i.t.c.h – home town
- the pointer sisters – dare me
- carrie lucas – dance with you
- armand van helden, duane harden – you don’t know me
- scissor sisters – whole new way
- prince – beautiful ones
- tim maia – o descobridor dos sete mares
- james knight and the butlers – fantasy world
Reader's opinions