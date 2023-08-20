Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-08-20

  1. liza anne – cheerleader
  2. shazna – melty love
  3. church moms – cigarette
  4. stokes – sunset
  5. sufjan stevens – so you are tired
  6. gena rose bruce – misery and misfortune
  7. katalyst – showtime
  8. handsome boy modelling school – holy calamity
  9. timberwolf – vulnerable heart
  10. baker boy, yirrmal – marryuna
  11. dorothy ashby – afro-harping
  12. war – why can’t we be friends
  13. the empty threats – atacb
  14. the hives – bogus operandi
  15. the lucksmiths – sunlight in a jar
  16. grizzly bear – two weeks
  17. badbadnotgood, sam herring – time moves slow
  18. skylar spence – private caller
  19. snap! – rhythm is a dancer
  20. big town – 2057
