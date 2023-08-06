Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-08-06

  1. diamond skies – drowning
  2. alexander flood, christina scott, atunde adjuah – pathways
  3. lilac thief – take care.
  4. choosing sides – impulsive
  5. little panacea – out to get me
  6. wanderers – malibu
  7. carly rae jepsen – kollage
  8. takara – who are you?
  9. king stingray – milkumana
  10. ratcat – that aint bad
  11. go-betweens – bye bye pride
  12. do re mi – man overboard
  13. cut copy – going nowhere
  14. jack river – fool’s gold
  15. little simz – gorilla
  16. jungle – problemz
  17. buck-tick – darker than darkness
  18. pacific gas and electric – are you readyZ?
  19. u.s. girls, bootsy collins – superstar
  20. herbie hancock – watermelon man
  21. richard worth, jazzy nice, gengji siraisi – satsuki
  22. cory wong – lilypads
  23. deluxe x deluxe – mayonaka no door / stay with me (miki matsubara cover)
  24. thee oh sees – if i had my way
  25. beck – devils haircut
  26. emma dorgu – rover man
