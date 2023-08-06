Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-08-06

- diamond skies – drowning
- alexander flood, christina scott, atunde adjuah – pathways
- lilac thief – take care.
- choosing sides – impulsive
- little panacea – out to get me
- wanderers – malibu
- carly rae jepsen – kollage
- takara – who are you?
- king stingray – milkumana
- ratcat – that aint bad
- go-betweens – bye bye pride
- do re mi – man overboard
- cut copy – going nowhere
- jack river – fool’s gold
- little simz – gorilla
- jungle – problemz
- buck-tick – darker than darkness
- pacific gas and electric – are you readyZ?
- u.s. girls, bootsy collins – superstar
- herbie hancock – watermelon man
- richard worth, jazzy nice, gengji siraisi – satsuki
- cory wong – lilypads
- deluxe x deluxe – mayonaka no door / stay with me (miki matsubara cover)
- thee oh sees – if i had my way
- beck – devils haircut
- emma dorgu – rover man
