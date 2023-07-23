Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-07-23

- echo and the bunnymen – the killing moon
- molly rocket – kiss you dead
- dandy buzzkills – i wanna…
- violet harlot – demon girl
- stokes – bungalow
- swimm – be easy
- cove street – salmon sunsets
- cub sport – hawaiian party
- holy holy – willow tree
- architecture in helsinki – do the whirlwind
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – plastic boogie
- falling joys – lock it
- tony bennet – in the middle of an island
- faye webster – room temperature
- cocteau twins – heaven or loas vegas
- the psychedelic furs – love my way
- george michael – flawless ( go to the city)
- tata vega – get it up for love
- pulp – do you remember the first time?
- the beat – mirror in the bathroom
- gabriels – taboo
- chilli reid, squid the kid – dirt!
- horatio luna – carpe diem
- nancy wilson – sunshine
Reader's opinions