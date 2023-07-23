Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2023

  1. echo and the bunnymen – the killing moon
  2. molly rocket – kiss you dead
  3. dandy buzzkills – i wanna…
  4. violet harlot – demon girl
  5. stokes – bungalow
  6. swimm – be easy
  7. cove street – salmon sunsets
  8. cub sport – hawaiian party
  9. holy holy – willow tree
  10. architecture in helsinki – do the whirlwind
  11. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – plastic boogie
  12. falling joys – lock it
  13. tony bennet – in the middle of an island
  14. faye webster – room temperature
  15. cocteau twins – heaven or loas vegas
  16. the psychedelic furs – love my way
  17. george michael – flawless ( go to the city)
  18. tata vega – get it up for love
  19. pulp – do you remember the first time?
  20. the beat – mirror in the bathroom
  21. gabriels – taboo
  22. chilli reid, squid the kid – dirt!
  23. horatio luna – carpe diem
  24. nancy wilson – sunshine
