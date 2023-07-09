Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-07-09

- don’t bring stacey – changed my hair
- choosing sides – breakfast
- hms ash – grooving in the goo
- towns – safe to stay
- bertie blackman – byrds of prety
- machine gun fellatio – take it slow
- miss kaninna – blak britney
- okenyo, jesswar, miss blanks – womans world 2.0
- nyassa, hilltop hoods, ecca vandal – be yourself
- the grates – trampoline
- georgia – give it up for love
- teeth & tongue – dianne
- space – female of the species
- anohni – it must change
- michael kiwanuka – rule the world
- billy preston – nothing from nothing
- prince – darling nikki
- war – why can’t we be friends
- james brown – i got the feelin’
- funkadelic – you and your folks, me and my folks
- beck – nicotine and gravy
- the white stripes – dead leaves and the dirty ground
- khruangbin – maria tambioen
- orchestra baobab – kelen ati leen
- piero umiliani – lady magnolia
- sister sledge – thinking of you
- mint royale, lauren laverne – don’t falter
- big pig – hungry town
- george jackson – dear abby
