Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-07-09

  1. don’t bring stacey – changed my hair
  2. choosing sides – breakfast
  3. hms ash – grooving in the goo
  4. towns – safe to stay
  5. bertie blackman – byrds of prety
  6. machine gun fellatio – take it slow
  7. miss kaninna – blak britney
  8. okenyo, jesswar, miss blanks – womans world 2.0
  9. nyassa, hilltop hoods, ecca vandal – be yourself
  10. the grates – trampoline
  11. georgia – give it up for love
  12. teeth & tongue – dianne
  13. space – female of the species
  14. anohni – it must change
  15. michael kiwanuka – rule the world
  16. billy preston – nothing from nothing
  17. prince – darling nikki
  18. war – why can’t we be friends
  19. james brown – i got the feelin’
  20. funkadelic – you and your folks, me and my folks
  21. beck – nicotine and gravy
  22. the white stripes – dead leaves and the dirty ground
  23. khruangbin – maria tambioen
  24. orchestra baobab – kelen ati leen
  25. piero umiliani – lady magnolia
  26. sister sledge – thinking of you
  27. mint royale, lauren laverne – don’t falter
  28. big pig – hungry town
  29. george jackson – dear abby
