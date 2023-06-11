Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2023

  1. avalanches – since i left you
  2. daniel johnston – true love will find you in the end
  3. baterz – lillybub’s birthday
  4. birth glow – fanta
  5. the knife – heartbeats
  6. the bakers digest – she loves me
  7. 1200 techniques – karma
  8. deltron 3030, del tha funky homosapien, dan the automator – time keeps on slipping
  9. basement jaxx – red alert
  10. cher – skin deep
  11. heart – magic man
  12. the dagoes – vatican stomp
  13. the cardigan – my favorite game
  14. cold war kids – hang me up to dry
  15. white town – your woman
  16. gossip – heavy cross
  17. gotye – hearts a mess
  18. zero 7, sophie barker – in the waiting line
  19. dorothy ashby – come live with me
  20. kira puru – tension
  21. morcheeba – the sea
  22. erykah badu – on and on
  23. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  24. marlena shaw – woman of the ghetto – live at montreraux
  25. cameo – candy
  26. bird lantern – sun is on the rise
