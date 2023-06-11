Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-06-11

- avalanches – since i left you
- daniel johnston – true love will find you in the end
- baterz – lillybub’s birthday
- birth glow – fanta
- the knife – heartbeats
- the bakers digest – she loves me
- 1200 techniques – karma
- deltron 3030, del tha funky homosapien, dan the automator – time keeps on slipping
- basement jaxx – red alert
- cher – skin deep
- heart – magic man
- the dagoes – vatican stomp
- the cardigan – my favorite game
- cold war kids – hang me up to dry
- white town – your woman
- gossip – heavy cross
- gotye – hearts a mess
- zero 7, sophie barker – in the waiting line
- dorothy ashby – come live with me
- kira puru – tension
- morcheeba – the sea
- erykah badu – on and on
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- marlena shaw – woman of the ghetto – live at montreraux
- cameo – candy
- bird lantern – sun is on the rise
