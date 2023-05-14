Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2023

  1. oscar the wild – my daisy
  2. the juicy fruits, archie hahn – goiodbye eddie, goodbye
  3. workhorse – rode a river
  4. teenage joans – therapist
  5. wanders – molly
  6. dean forever – naturally
  7. lucksmiths – litle athletics
  8. cub sport – sometimes
  9. ceres – roll ur eyes
  10. the murlocs – noble soldier
  11. xtc – making plans for nigel
  12. sophie ellis-bextor – groovejet (if this aint love)
  13. luke black – samo mni se spava
  14. vesna – my sister’s crown
  15. let 3 – mama sc!
  16. gustaph – because of you
  17. kaarija – cha cha cha
  18. loreen – tattoo
  19. sault – fight for love
  20. witch, sampa the great – avalanche of love
  21. zeitgeist freedom energy exchange – take your time
  22. janelle monae – lipstick lover
  23. scissor sisters – tits on the radio
  24. first beige – moin motion
  25. dacid bowie – can you hear mne
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist