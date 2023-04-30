Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-04-30

Written by on April 30, 2023

  1. dan kelly and the alpha males – babysitters of the world unite
  2. dick diver – waste the alphabet
  3. mod con – ammo
  4. jess locke – better/bitter
  5. two steps on the water – yoyo
  6. mums favourite – jellyfish rain
  7. big romance – path
  8. siamese – public system
  9. attonibus – what you do
  10. nuclear family – looming
  11. modest mouse – the world at large
  12. pulp – joyriders
  13. prince – i would die 4 u
  14. mariya takeuchi – plastic love
  15. the knocks, peacemode – supersize
  16. dorothy ashby – come live with me
  17. billy joel – zanzibar
  18. the spinners – could it be i’m falling in love
  19. tim curry – paradise garage
  20. gwen guthrie, larry levan – peanut butter
  21. simple minds – promised you a miracle
  22. cameo – i’ll be with you
  23. shuggie otis – inspiration information
  24. os mutantes – ando meio desligado
  25. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  26. inner life – i’m caught up in a one night love affair
  27. nicole willis & sould investigators – invisible man
  28. the blackbyrds – do it, fluid
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-04-30

Current track

Title

Artist