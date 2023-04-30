Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-04-30

- dan kelly and the alpha males – babysitters of the world unite
- dick diver – waste the alphabet
- mod con – ammo
- jess locke – better/bitter
- two steps on the water – yoyo
- mums favourite – jellyfish rain
- big romance – path
- siamese – public system
- attonibus – what you do
- nuclear family – looming
- modest mouse – the world at large
- pulp – joyriders
- prince – i would die 4 u
- mariya takeuchi – plastic love
- the knocks, peacemode – supersize
- dorothy ashby – come live with me
- billy joel – zanzibar
- the spinners – could it be i’m falling in love
- tim curry – paradise garage
- gwen guthrie, larry levan – peanut butter
- simple minds – promised you a miracle
- cameo – i’ll be with you
- shuggie otis – inspiration information
- os mutantes – ando meio desligado
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- inner life – i’m caught up in a one night love affair
- nicole willis & sould investigators – invisible man
- the blackbyrds – do it, fluid
