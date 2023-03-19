Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-03-19

- thando, remi – numb
- ebony emili – cut your bangs
- camera obscura – french navy
- decemberists – cavalry captain
- katie pomery – the water
- lucinda grace – spring form
- mums favorite – mother of ra (sun song)
- window shopping – port adelaide
- grievous bodily calm – spirals
- hiatus kaiyote – breathing underwater
- kaiit – 2000 n somethin
- blunderland – solid ground
- marvin gaye – mercy mercy me
- boz scaggs – lowdown
- thundercat – walkin’
- the spinners – it’s a shame
- the little dippers – forever
- young-holt limited – soulful strut
- the brothers johnson – strawberry letter 23
- bobby caldwell – what you won’t do for love
- stevie wonder – my cherie amour
- roberta flack – feel like makin’ love
- mary jane girls – all night long
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- joe bataan – i wish you love
- kool and the gang – summer madness
- patrice rushen – forget me nots
- rick james – mary jane
- the movers – oupa is back
Reader's opinions