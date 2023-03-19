Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-03-19

  1. thando, remi – numb
  2. ebony emili – cut your bangs
  3. camera obscura – french navy
  4. decemberists – cavalry captain
  5. katie pomery – the water
  6. lucinda grace – spring form
  7. mums favorite – mother of ra (sun song)
  8. window shopping – port adelaide
  9. grievous bodily calm – spirals
  10. hiatus kaiyote – breathing underwater
  11. kaiit – 2000 n somethin
  12. blunderland – solid ground
  13. marvin gaye – mercy mercy me
  14. boz scaggs – lowdown
  15. thundercat – walkin’
  16. the spinners – it’s a shame
  17. the little dippers – forever
  18. young-holt limited – soulful strut
  19. the brothers johnson – strawberry letter 23
  20. bobby caldwell – what you won’t do for love
  21. stevie wonder – my cherie amour
  22. roberta flack – feel like makin’ love
  23. mary jane girls – all night long
  24. the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
  25. joe bataan – i wish you love
  26. kool and the gang – summer madness
  27. patrice rushen – forget me nots
  28. rick james – mary jane
  29. the movers – oupa is back
