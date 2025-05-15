Smash It Up: 2025-05-15

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. James Baker & The Groundbreakers (RIP James Baker) – Born To Rock
  3. The Geeks (RIP James Baker) – I Like Iggy Pop
  4. The Victims (RIP James Baker) – (I’m) Flipped Out Over You
  5. The Scientists (RIP James Baker) – Kinda Girl (Dedicated To Doug Thomas)
  6. The Scientists (RIP James Baker) – Last Night
  7. Hoodoo Gurus (RIP James Baker) – Be My Guru
  8. The Dubrovniks – As Long As I Can Listen
  9. The James Baker Beat (RIP James Baker) – She Said Bad Weekend
  10. Penetration – Don’t Dictate
  11. The Packets (Jade-24/5) – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  12. Hard-Ons – You Won’t Shut Up
  13. Shakey – I Am Single
  14. Alice Cooper – Yeah Yeah Yeah
  15. Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – Ubu Dance Party
  16. Smegmau (Request Andrew K) – Open Jam
  17. Spike Errol (Depression) – Interview
  18. The Skunks (Jive-17/5) – Mad Song
  19. The Skunks (Jive-17/5) – Reality (Chron Gen)
  20. Perdition – Money Chain (Depression)
  21. The 745 (Jive-17/5) – Bus Song
  22. Young Offenders (Jive-17/5) – Wasting Time
  23. Flipper (Request Spike) – Ha Ha Ha
  24. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  25. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
  26. The Molting Vultures – Morning Sun
  27. Pandoras – The Hump
  28. The Boyettes – I Got A Guy
  29. The Dovers – The Third Eye
  30. Ramones – Blitzkreig Bop
