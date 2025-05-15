Smash It Up: 2025-05-15

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers (RIP James Baker) – Born To Rock
- The Geeks (RIP James Baker) – I Like Iggy Pop
- The Victims (RIP James Baker) – (I’m) Flipped Out Over You
- The Scientists (RIP James Baker) – Kinda Girl (Dedicated To Doug Thomas)
- The Scientists (RIP James Baker) – Last Night
- Hoodoo Gurus (RIP James Baker) – Be My Guru
- The Dubrovniks – As Long As I Can Listen
- The James Baker Beat (RIP James Baker) – She Said Bad Weekend
- Penetration – Don’t Dictate
- The Packets (Jade-24/5) – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- Hard-Ons – You Won’t Shut Up
- Shakey – I Am Single
- Alice Cooper – Yeah Yeah Yeah
- Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – Ubu Dance Party
- Smegmau (Request Andrew K) – Open Jam
- Spike Errol (Depression) – Interview
- The Skunks (Jive-17/5) – Mad Song
- The Skunks (Jive-17/5) – Reality (Chron Gen)
- Perdition – Money Chain (Depression)
- The 745 (Jive-17/5) – Bus Song
- Young Offenders (Jive-17/5) – Wasting Time
- Flipper (Request Spike) – Ha Ha Ha
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
- The Molting Vultures – Morning Sun
- Pandoras – The Hump
- The Boyettes – I Got A Guy
- The Dovers – The Third Eye
- Ramones – Blitzkreig Bop
