Smash It Up: 2025-05-01

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
- Rocket From The Tombs – What Love Is
- Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – Nonalignment Pact
- The Makers – Small Town Depression
- The Makers – Stone Boy
- The Jelly Bean Bandits (Request Andrew K) – Superhog
- Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
- The Saints – Lost And Found
- CULL The Band – Oslo Bloodbath Py 2: I Don’t Care
- Perdition – No Fun (Pistol Style)
- Sex Pistols – EMI (Unlimited Edition)
- Rude Kids – Absolute Ruler
- Razor Cut (For Barry) – Saving Grace
- The Vains (Farewell Gig Crown & Anchor 30/5) – Woman On The Brink
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer (Farewell Gig Crown & Anchor 30/5)
- The Mushniks – Shark Attack
- Bitchspawn – Yell
- The Sons Of Adam (For Roy) – Feathered Fish
- Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Driving Accident Prone
- Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Euphoric Trapdoor Shoes
- Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Office Skills
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- The Toss (For Chappy) – Wasting Away
- Velvet Parade (Metro 3/5) – Ghost
- Cold Field (Metro 3/5) – All Alone
- Electric Badger (Metro 3/5) – Take More Than That
- The Sunnyboys (Request Mathew) – Guts Of Iron
- The Sexels (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – What You Said
- Surviving Sharks (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – Crystal Ball
- The New Romantics (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – Sunday Morning
- Kamikaze – Aint My Crowd The New Romantics
