Smash It Up: 2025-05-01

Written by on May 1, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  3. Rocket From The Tombs – What Love Is
  4. Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – Nonalignment Pact
  5. The Makers – Small Town Depression
  6. The Makers – Stone Boy
  7. The Jelly Bean Bandits (Request Andrew K) – Superhog
  8. Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
  9. The Saints – Lost And Found
  10. CULL The Band – Oslo Bloodbath Py 2: I Don’t Care
  11. Perdition – No Fun (Pistol Style)
  12. Sex Pistols – EMI (Unlimited Edition)
  13. Rude Kids – Absolute Ruler
  14. Razor Cut (For Barry) – Saving Grace
  15. The Vains (Farewell Gig Crown & Anchor 30/5) – Woman On The Brink
  16. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer (Farewell Gig Crown & Anchor 30/5)
  17. The Mushniks – Shark Attack
  18. Bitchspawn – Yell
  19. The Sons Of Adam (For Roy) – Feathered Fish
  20. Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Driving Accident Prone
  21. Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Euphoric Trapdoor Shoes
  22. Plasticland (SIUs Twin Spin Xtra) – Office Skills
  23. The Public Eye – Documentation
  24. The Toss (For Chappy) – Wasting Away
  25. Velvet Parade (Metro 3/5) – Ghost
  26. Cold Field (Metro 3/5) – All Alone
  27. Electric Badger (Metro 3/5) – Take More Than That
  28. The Sunnyboys (Request Mathew) – Guts Of Iron
  29. The Sexels (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – What You Said
  30. Surviving Sharks (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – Crystal Ball
  31. The New Romantics (Low Life Bar 2/5 Ep Launch) – Sunday Morning
  32. Kamikaze – Aint My Crowd The New Romantics
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-05-01

Current track

Title

Artist