Smash It Up: 2025-04-24

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Electric Badger (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Binary Crime
- Wolfpack (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Stale Pale Males
- Hammer Horrors (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Just buried
- CULL The Band (Turbojugend Rhino Room 25/5) – You’ll Never Know
- Meatbeaters – Another Day
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – The Strand`
- Belligerent Dickhead (Marduk of Gtr Smallpox) – Your Last Breath
- Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – The Ego Age
- Pigasus (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – From The Stars
- Black Bombers – Raw Ramp (T Rex)
- T Rex – Jeepster
- The Stranglers (Request Steve) – Rok It To The Moon
- Hawkwind (Request Steve) – Warriors
- Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – Interview for The Metro
- The Genevieves – Keith
- The Toss – Hangin’ On
- The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
- The Kettering Vampires (Request Andrew K) – Run Run Run
- Rancid Vat (Request Andrew K) – Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper)
- Swervedriver (SIU Twin Spin) – Deep Wound
- Swervedriver (SIU Twin Spin) – Autodidact
- Swervedriver (Bonus Track) – Good Times Are So Hard To Follow
- WYLDLIFE – Bystander
- Startakit – The Bridge Out
- Fear And Loathing (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Hate, Violence, Death And War
- Lumpsucker (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Hard Livin’
- COCK (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Here She Come
Reader's opinions