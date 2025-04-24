Smash It Up: 2025-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Electric Badger (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Binary Crime
  3. Wolfpack (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Stale Pale Males
  4. Hammer Horrors (Turbojugend Rhino Room 26/5) – Just buried
  5. CULL The Band (Turbojugend Rhino Room 25/5) – You’ll Never Know
  6. Meatbeaters – Another Day
  7. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  8. Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – The Strand`
  9. Belligerent Dickhead (Marduk of Gtr Smallpox) – Your Last Breath
  10. Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – The Ego Age
  11. Pigasus (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – From The Stars
  12. Black Bombers – Raw Ramp (T Rex)
  13. T Rex – Jeepster
  14. The Stranglers (Request Steve) – Rok It To The Moon
  15. Hawkwind (Request Steve) – Warriors
  16. Smallpox Confidential (Metro 25/5 + Loosah) – Interview for The Metro
  17. The Genevieves – Keith
  18. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  19. The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
  20. The Kettering Vampires (Request Andrew K) – Run Run Run
  21. Rancid Vat (Request Andrew K) – Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper)
  22. Swervedriver (SIU Twin Spin) – Deep Wound
  23. Swervedriver (SIU Twin Spin) – Autodidact
  24. Swervedriver (Bonus Track) – Good Times Are So Hard To Follow
  25. WYLDLIFE – Bystander
  26. Startakit – The Bridge Out
  27. Fear And Loathing (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Hate, Violence, Death And War
  28. Lumpsucker (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Hard Livin’
  29. COCK (Woodshed Royal Pk 26/6) – Here She Come
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-04-24

Current track

Title

Artist