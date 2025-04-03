Smash It Up: 2025-04-03

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Sputniks (RIP Liz Dealey) – Second Glance
  3. The Acid Drops (RIP Liz Dealey) – Surfin Prostitute Beat
  4. Liz Dealey & The Twenty Second Sec (RIP Liz Dealey)t – The Wailing House
  5. The Twenty Second Sect (RIP Liz Dealey) – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  6. Pure Purple (RIP Liz Dealey) – Solid Fat
  7. Tinkerbelle (RIP Liz Dealey) – I Can Rock
  8. GROT (RIP Michael Tohl) – Car Chase
  9. High Speed Train Wreck (RIP Michael Tohl) – Time Wasting Trye Kicker
  10. The Chesterfield Kings – Electrified
  11. The Rationals – I Need You (The Kinks)
  12. The Missing Links – Your’e Driving Me Insane
  13. The Kettering Vampires (Request Andrew K) – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  14. Bleach (Request Andrew K) – Shotgun
  15. Generation X – Valley Of The Dolls
  16. Sonic Youth – Death Valley “69
  17. The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  19. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  20. CLAMM – No Idea
  21. Cosmic Psychos (For Spittin Chips) – Lost Cause
  22. Juliett Seizure and the Tremor Dolls (Metro Sunday Arvo 6/4) – Seizure Salad
  23. HAGOL (Metro Sunday Arvo 6/4) – Get Guilty
  24. Iron Sheiks (Request Jamie) – Jesus
  25. Where’s The Pope (Request Jamie) – There Goes The Neighbourhood
  26. Guitar Wolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Jet Generation
  27. CULL The Band (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – You’ll Never Know
  28. Freegolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Fite The Heart
  29. Teenage Joans (+Sweet&Slow Jive Sunday 6/4) – Terrible
  30. Fear (Request Steve) – Foreign Policy
  31. The Hellacopters – Farawy Looks
