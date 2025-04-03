Smash It Up: 2025-04-03

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Sputniks (RIP Liz Dealey) – Second Glance
- The Acid Drops (RIP Liz Dealey) – Surfin Prostitute Beat
- Liz Dealey & The Twenty Second Sec (RIP Liz Dealey)t – The Wailing House
- The Twenty Second Sect (RIP Liz Dealey) – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Pure Purple (RIP Liz Dealey) – Solid Fat
- Tinkerbelle (RIP Liz Dealey) – I Can Rock
- GROT (RIP Michael Tohl) – Car Chase
- High Speed Train Wreck (RIP Michael Tohl) – Time Wasting Trye Kicker
- The Chesterfield Kings – Electrified
- The Rationals – I Need You (The Kinks)
- The Missing Links – Your’e Driving Me Insane
- The Kettering Vampires (Request Andrew K) – All Tomorrow’s Parties
- Bleach (Request Andrew K) – Shotgun
- Generation X – Valley Of The Dolls
- Sonic Youth – Death Valley “69
- The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- CLAMM – No Idea
- Cosmic Psychos (For Spittin Chips) – Lost Cause
- Juliett Seizure and the Tremor Dolls (Metro Sunday Arvo 6/4) – Seizure Salad
- HAGOL (Metro Sunday Arvo 6/4) – Get Guilty
- Iron Sheiks (Request Jamie) – Jesus
- Where’s The Pope (Request Jamie) – There Goes The Neighbourhood
- Guitar Wolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Jet Generation
- CULL The Band (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – You’ll Never Know
- Freegolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Fite The Heart
- Teenage Joans (+Sweet&Slow Jive Sunday 6/4) – Terrible
- Fear (Request Steve) – Foreign Policy
- The Hellacopters – Farawy Looks
