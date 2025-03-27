Smash It Up: 2025-03-27

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Dead Moon – Dead Moon Night
- The Manikins – Young and Restless
- The Scientists (RIP Leanne Cowie) – Swampland
- The Scientists (RIP Leanne Cowie) – Outsider
- The Standells (RIP Larry Tamblyn) – Rari
- Sudefed (Return For Big Gig Dec 13th) – Walking Shadows
- Guitar Wolf – Concrete Punk
- Guitar Wolf – Black Hole Mama
- Cosmic Psychos – Pub
- Bill Walsh – Interview
- CULL The Band (Metro 28/3 w/ Spitting Chips – Never Know
- Ben Gel (Metro 28/3 w/ Spitting Chips) – Snap My Spine
- Radio Birdman – Do The Pop
- The Saints – Wild About You
- The Sunnyboys – Tomorrow Will Be Fine
- The Sunnyboys – Want To Be Alone
- SKIDS – Thanatos
- The Mummies – A Girl Like You
- Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Mince For Vince – The Hyro Majestic
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissus
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Delicious Monster (Request Andrew K) – Showgirl
- Bleach (Request Andrew K) – Shotgun
- Shakey (For Hadley) – I Am Single
- Placement – More A Curse
- Mark’s Not Here – Waving At Butterflies
- Buddhadatta – Zen-Aku
- The Tommys – Window Pane
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Pleasure Forever
Reader's opinions