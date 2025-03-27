Smash It Up: 2025-03-27

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Dead Moon – Dead Moon Night
  3. The Manikins – Young and Restless
  4. The Scientists (RIP Leanne Cowie) – Swampland
  5. The Scientists (RIP Leanne Cowie) – Outsider
  6. The Standells (RIP Larry Tamblyn) – Rari
  7. Sudefed (Return For Big Gig Dec 13th) – Walking Shadows
  8. Guitar Wolf – Concrete Punk
  9. Guitar Wolf – Black Hole Mama
  10. Cosmic Psychos – Pub
  11. Bill Walsh – Interview
  12. CULL The Band (Metro 28/3 w/ Spitting Chips – Never Know
  13. Ben Gel (Metro 28/3 w/ Spitting Chips) – Snap My Spine
  14. Radio Birdman – Do The Pop
  15. The Saints – Wild About You
  16. The Sunnyboys – Tomorrow Will Be Fine
  17. The Sunnyboys – Want To Be Alone
  18. SKIDS – Thanatos
  19. The Mummies – A Girl Like You
  20. Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
  21. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  22. Mince For Vince – The Hyro Majestic
  23. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissus
  24. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  25. Delicious Monster (Request Andrew K) – Showgirl
  26. Bleach (Request Andrew K) – Shotgun
  27. Shakey (For Hadley) – I Am Single
  28. Placement – More A Curse
  29. Mark’s Not Here – Waving At Butterflies
  30. Buddhadatta – Zen-Aku
  31. The Tommys – Window Pane
  32. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  33. Amyl And The Sniffers – Pleasure Forever
