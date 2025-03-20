Smash It Up: 2025-03-20

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Dead Moon (Doco-Piccadilly Thearte 23/3 – Kicked Out – Kicked In
  3. Guitar Wolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Love & Jett
  4. The Plague – Trashdance
  5. Cull The Band (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – You’ll Never Know
  6. Freegolf (Crown&Anchor 3/4) – Fite The Heart
  7. The Packets (Metro-June 20 + Nursery Crimes) – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  8. CLAMM – Change Enough
  9. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  10. Husker Du – Everything Falls Apart
  11. SKIDS – The Olympian
  12. The Chesterfield Kings – Trip Through Tomorrow
  13. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  14. The Hellacopters 3D Feature Release Of Week) – Faraway Looks
  15. Moonshake (Request Andrew K) – Secondhand Clothes
  16. Gallon Drunk (Request Andrew K) – Bedlam
  17. Fiendish Cavandish Request Mike B) – My Dog Bit Ya Mummas Face
  18. Jim Caroll Band (Request Ken & Steve) – People Who Died
  19. W.O.M.B.A.T. – The Pay
  20. Perdition (New Album Out April 2025) – Crisis
  21. Vicious Circle – Price Of Progress
  22. Square Tugs – Constant Motion
  23. Meatbeaters – Show Us What You Got
  24. Hagol – Get Guilty
  25. Demon Pig – The Intemperance And Divinity Of The Swine
  26. Ben Gel & Mark Hayes (Metro Satnite March 29th) – Inside Of You
  27. The Saints – Gypsy Woman
  28. Angie Pepper – Frozen World
  29. The BandShe – Hot Mess!
  30. Witch Spit – Full Time Fuckwit
  31. Putan Club – Sens la Morte
  32. La Femme (For Pete The Stud) – Chelsea Kids
