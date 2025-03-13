Smash It Up: 2025-03-13

Written by on March 13, 2025

  1. The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Neat Neat Neat
  3. The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Born To Kill
  4. The Hellacopters (For Leo) – (I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory
  5. The 5, 6, 7, 8’s – Scream
  6. Guitar Wolf – Sex Jaguar
  7. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  8. The Hammer Horrors (Leftover Punx Launch Party 15/3) – Beast
  9. The C-Bombs – Black Eyed Bruiser
  10. The BandShe (The Jade 16/3) – Hot Mess!
  11. The BandShe (The Jade 16/3) – Interview with Jo
  12. BUDDHADATTA – Mara’s Attack
  13. New York Dolls (Request Andrew K) – Stranded In The Jungle
  14. MX-80 Sound (Request Andrew K) – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  15. Soberphobia – Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter
  16. Avengers – The American In Me
  17. The Plague – Axeman
  18. The Spikes – Goodbye Valentine
  19. CLAMM – And I Try
  20. Death By Unga Bunga – StarChild
  21. Screaming Jennies – Scene Stealer
  22. Last Quokka – Save Our Pubs
  23. The Cowsills – She Said To Me
  24. Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
  25. Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Hand Basket
  26. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  27. Stone Cold – Bad Devil Trip
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-03-13

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-03-13

Current track

Title

Artist