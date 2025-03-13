Smash It Up: 2025-03-13

- The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Smash It Up Pt 2
- The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Neat Neat Neat
- The Damned (RIP Brian James) – Born To Kill
- The Hellacopters (For Leo) – (I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory
- The 5, 6, 7, 8’s – Scream
- Guitar Wolf – Sex Jaguar
- Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
- The Hammer Horrors (Leftover Punx Launch Party 15/3) – Beast
- The C-Bombs – Black Eyed Bruiser
- The BandShe (The Jade 16/3) – Hot Mess!
- The BandShe (The Jade 16/3) – Interview with Jo
- BUDDHADATTA – Mara’s Attack
- New York Dolls (Request Andrew K) – Stranded In The Jungle
- MX-80 Sound (Request Andrew K) – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
- Soberphobia – Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter
- Avengers – The American In Me
- The Plague – Axeman
- The Spikes – Goodbye Valentine
- CLAMM – And I Try
- Death By Unga Bunga – StarChild
- Screaming Jennies – Scene Stealer
- Last Quokka – Save Our Pubs
- The Cowsills – She Said To Me
- Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
- Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Hand Basket
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- Stone Cold – Bad Devil Trip
