Smash It Up: 2025-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. The Dictators – God Damn New York
  3. Sundial (Request Andrew K) – I Don’t Mind
  4. MX 80 Sound (Request Andrew K) – Someday You’ll Be King
  5. The Sonics (Request Roy) – High Time
  6. Blondie – Underground Girl (Eat The Beat Outtake)
  7. Death By Unga Bunga – Camouflage
  8. The Jam (RIP Rick Buckler) – Going Underground
  9. The Terrorists – As Beautiful As A Rock In Dutton’s Face
  10. Ichi-Bons – Get Away
  11. The Creamers – Dead Or Alive
  12. Fleur – Fille Sauvage
  13. Midnight Oil (Request Troy) – Read About It
  14. The C-Bombs (For Tony and Rob RIP) – Outta Control
  15. Teengenerate (Japan) – Yeah Yeah Yeah
  16. The Toss – Gawn
  17. The Hammer Horrors – Creepy Cocktail
  18. Shocking Blue (For Claire) – Send Me A Postcard
  19. W.O.M.B.A.T. – Identity Crisis
  20. Positive Hatred – Think About Tomorrow
  21. Shakin’ Street – Solid As A Rock
  22. The Bearded Clams (Porties 22/2) – The Hammer
  23. Tumbleweed (Porties 22/2) – Sundial
  24. Where’s The Pope (Porties 22/2) – We Want Your Beer
  25. Civic (Porties 22/2) – New Vietnam
  26. Dead Moon – A Fix On You
  27. Sunsick Daisy (Porties 22/2) – Hideaway
  28. Drunk Mums (Porties 22/2) – Living At Night
  29. She-Freak – Amphetimine Override
  30. Killing Joke (Request Steve) – Europe
  31. Putin Club (For Paul) – Sens La Mort
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-02-20

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-02-20

Current track

Title

Artist