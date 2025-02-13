Smash It Up: 2025-02-13

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt ! & 2
- The Seeds – Fools On Capitol Hill
- The Remains – I’m A Man
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
- MX80 Sound – It’s Not My Fault
- Pere Ubu – Pushin’ Too Hard
- Genevieves – Parts
- The Haunted – 125
- Soft Machine – Feelin’ Reelin’ Squeelin”
- Fuzztones – The Bag I’m In
- The Jackets – Crossing Streets
- The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Peter Perret – War Plan Red
- Cull the Band – Girl I Know
- Fear And Loathing – Jellybean Man
- Soberphobia – Stu’s Spew
- Powder Monkeys – Another Nite In Hell
- Urban Guerillas – Guerilla Radio
- Perdition – Another Day
- Music Machine – Talk Talk
- Troggs – I Can’t Control Myself
- The Kelly Muff – Dessert Ego
- The Runaways – Cherry Bomb
- Hammer Horrors – Sundown In Bloodtown
- The Seeds – Evil Hoodoo
- DMZ – Go To School
Reader's opinions