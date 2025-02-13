Smash It Up: 2025-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt ! & 2
  2. The Seeds – Fools On Capitol Hill
  3. The Remains – I’m A Man
  4. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  5. Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
  6. MX80 Sound – It’s Not My Fault
  7. Pere Ubu – Pushin’ Too Hard
  8. Genevieves – Parts
  9. The Haunted – 125
  10. Soft Machine – Feelin’ Reelin’ Squeelin”
  11. Fuzztones – The Bag I’m In
  12. The Jackets – Crossing Streets
  13. The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
  14. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  15. Peter Perret – War Plan Red
  16. Cull the Band – Girl I Know
  17. Fear And Loathing – Jellybean Man
  18. Soberphobia – Stu’s Spew
  19. Powder Monkeys – Another Nite In Hell
  20. Urban Guerillas – Guerilla Radio
  21. Perdition – Another Day
  22. Music Machine – Talk Talk
  23. Troggs – I Can’t Control Myself
  24. The Kelly Muff – Dessert Ego
  25. The Runaways – Cherry Bomb
  26. Hammer Horrors – Sundown In Bloodtown
  27. The Seeds – Evil Hoodoo
  28. DMZ – Go To School
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-02-13

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-02-13

Current track

Title

Artist