Smash It Up: 2025-02-06

Written by on February 6, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Scott Morgan’s Powertrane w/ Deniz Tek – R.I.P. R&R
  3. The Sonics (RIP Bob Bennett) – The Witch
  4. The Sonics (RIP Bob Bennett) – Boss Hoss
  5. The Shadows Of Knight (RIP Tom Schiffour) – Light Bulb Blues
  6. The Shadows Of Knight (RIP Tom Schiffour) – It Always Happens That Way
  7. Thee Headcoatees – Don’t Wanna Hold Your Hand
  8. The Shimmys – He’s So Wigged Out
  9. Egos – Powerpopplay
  10. The Hellacopters – Token Apology
  11. Vice Squad (For Beki Bondage and Paul Rooney from VS) – Punk Rock Radio
  12. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  13. The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
  14. Cheap Trick (Request For Mark) – Oh Candy
  15. Cheap Trick (Request For Mark) – I Want You To Want Me (Alternative Version)
  16. Convict Class (Metro Feb 8th) – My Baby
  17. Perdition (Metro Feb 8th) – Degeneration
  18. Perdition (Metro Feb 8th) (For Martin) – Piss Fartin With Martin (For Martin)
  19. Sniffin Glue (Metro Feb 8th) – Political Spew
  20. Juliett Seizure & The Tremor Dolls (Metro Feb7th) – Seizure Salad
  21. Hagol (Metro Feb7th + Awnings)) – Hate
  22. Those Magnificent Screaming Bastards (Metro Feb7th) – 60s Bastard
  23. The 5,6,7,8’s – The 5,6,7,8’s
  24. DEMOB (Request Peter) – Casualty
  25. Generation X – Your Generation
  26. The Dictators – Transmaniacon MC
  27. Hoot McKloot (Request Mike) – Don’t Ask Me
  28. Death By Unga Bunga – Camouflage
  29. CTMF – The Punk Was In Me
  30. Bloodloss – Come Down
  31. Gazoonga Attack – Borderline
  32. Killing Joke (Request Steve) – Lord Of Chaos
  33. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  34. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  35. Flipper (Request Andrew K) – Sex Bomb
  36. (Request Andrew K) – The Spot
  37. The Mutants – Dead And Gone
