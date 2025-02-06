Smash It Up: 2025-02-06

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Scott Morgan’s Powertrane w/ Deniz Tek – R.I.P. R&R
- The Sonics (RIP Bob Bennett) – The Witch
- The Sonics (RIP Bob Bennett) – Boss Hoss
- The Shadows Of Knight (RIP Tom Schiffour) – Light Bulb Blues
- The Shadows Of Knight (RIP Tom Schiffour) – It Always Happens That Way
- Thee Headcoatees – Don’t Wanna Hold Your Hand
- The Shimmys – He’s So Wigged Out
- Egos – Powerpopplay
- The Hellacopters – Token Apology
- Vice Squad (For Beki Bondage and Paul Rooney from VS) – Punk Rock Radio
- Cull The Band – Girl I Know
- The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
- Cheap Trick (Request For Mark) – Oh Candy
- Cheap Trick (Request For Mark) – I Want You To Want Me (Alternative Version)
- Convict Class (Metro Feb 8th) – My Baby
- Perdition (Metro Feb 8th) – Degeneration
- Perdition (Metro Feb 8th) (For Martin) – Piss Fartin With Martin (For Martin)
- Sniffin Glue (Metro Feb 8th) – Political Spew
- Juliett Seizure & The Tremor Dolls (Metro Feb7th) – Seizure Salad
- Hagol (Metro Feb7th + Awnings)) – Hate
- Those Magnificent Screaming Bastards (Metro Feb7th) – 60s Bastard
- The 5,6,7,8’s – The 5,6,7,8’s
- DEMOB (Request Peter) – Casualty
- Generation X – Your Generation
- The Dictators – Transmaniacon MC
- Hoot McKloot (Request Mike) – Don’t Ask Me
- Death By Unga Bunga – Camouflage
- CTMF – The Punk Was In Me
- Bloodloss – Come Down
- Gazoonga Attack – Borderline
- Killing Joke (Request Steve) – Lord Of Chaos
- The Strange Moon – Go Out
- The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- Flipper (Request Andrew K) – Sex Bomb
- (Request Andrew K) – The Spot
- The Mutants – Dead And Gone
