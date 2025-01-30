Smash It Up: 2025-01-30

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up
  2. Iggy & James Williamson – Kill City
  3. X – Delinquent Cars
  4. Flaming Groovies – Dog Meat
  5. Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
  6. Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – (Don’t) Give Me That
  7. Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  8. The Primates – I Ain’t Like You
  9. The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
  10. The Pandoras – High On A Cloud
  11. GravediggerV – She Got
  12. Nomads – 5 Years Ahead Of My Time
  13. Bo-Weevils – Have You Been To Mars
  14. The Spiders – Don’t Blow Your Mind
  15. Strange Moon – Interstellar
  16. Free Drinks – Gone (left)
  17. Flicker Vertigo – Zombified
  18. Mode – Sick
  19. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  20. Twine – Future Exhales
  21. Juliet Seizure & Tremor Dolls – Be My Fred Cole
  22. Hagol – Get Guilty
  23. Mushniks – Onion Rings
  24. The Spell – The Devil Is American
  25. Cull The Band – Crawl
  26. James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  27. James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
  28. Perdition – Another Day
  29. Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
  30. W.O.M.B.A.T. – I Don’t Know
  31. Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  32. The Birds – No Good Without You Baby
