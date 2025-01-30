Smash It Up: 2025-01-30

- The Damned – Smash It Up
- Iggy & James Williamson – Kill City
- X – Delinquent Cars
- Flaming Groovies – Dog Meat
- Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
- Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – (Don’t) Give Me That
- Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- The Primates – I Ain’t Like You
- The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
- The Pandoras – High On A Cloud
- GravediggerV – She Got
- Nomads – 5 Years Ahead Of My Time
- Bo-Weevils – Have You Been To Mars
- The Spiders – Don’t Blow Your Mind
- Strange Moon – Interstellar
- Free Drinks – Gone (left)
- Flicker Vertigo – Zombified
- Mode – Sick
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Juliet Seizure & Tremor Dolls – Be My Fred Cole
- Hagol – Get Guilty
- Mushniks – Onion Rings
- The Spell – The Devil Is American
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
- Perdition – Another Day
- Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – I Don’t Know
- Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
- The Birds – No Good Without You Baby
Reader's opinions