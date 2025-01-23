Smash It Up: 2025-01-23

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Hard Ons – Happy Accidents
- Strange Moon – Go Back To Jungle
- MC5 – Can’t Be Found
- The Damned – I Fall
- Septic Saw Blades – Scunge Buckets
- The Damned – See Her Tonite
- Nashville Pussy (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – Say Something Nasty
- Supersuckers (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – PlayThat Rock n Roll
- Dirty Pagans (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – Edge Of Glory
- The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
- Gonn – Blackout Of Gretely
- Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – I Wanna Be You Dog
- Snakefinger (Request Andrew K) – Smelly Tongues
- The Vains – Woman On The Brink
- Cull The Band (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Serpent’s Kiss
- Bird Island – Fuck All
- The Hammer Horrors (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Just Buried
- Ratcatcher (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Seedy Morrow
- Electric Badger (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Take More Than That
- Juliette Seizure – Out Of My Head
- The Rosalyns – Outta Reach
- Avengers – Painte It Black (Rolling Stones)
- Fun Things – When The Birdmen Fly
- Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods (Of Love)
- The Chancellrors – On Tour
- W.O.M..B.A.T. – Identity
- Metro Youth (Request Styeve) – Brutalised
- Filthy Scumbags – Good Kick Up The Ass
- Convict Class (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Stand My Ground
- Perdition (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Another Day
- Sniffin Glue (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Work Bullshit
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
Reader's opinions