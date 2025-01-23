Smash It Up: 2025-01-23

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Hard Ons – Happy Accidents
  3. Strange Moon – Go Back To Jungle
  4. MC5 – Can’t Be Found
  5. The Damned – I Fall
  6. Septic Saw Blades – Scunge Buckets
  7. The Damned – See Her Tonite
  8. Nashville Pussy (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – Say Something Nasty
  9. Supersuckers (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – PlayThat Rock n Roll
  10. Dirty Pagans (The Gov Sun Jan 26) – Edge Of Glory
  11. The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
  12. Gonn – Blackout Of Gretely
  13. Pere Ubu (Request Andrew K) – I Wanna Be You Dog
  14. Snakefinger (Request Andrew K) – Smelly Tongues
  15. The Vains – Woman On The Brink
  16. Cull The Band (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Serpent’s Kiss
  17. Bird Island – Fuck All
  18. The Hammer Horrors (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Just Buried
  19. Ratcatcher (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Seedy Morrow
  20. Electric Badger (Aust World Turbojugend Days 2025) – Take More Than That
  21. Juliette Seizure – Out Of My Head
  22. The Rosalyns – Outta Reach
  23. Avengers – Painte It Black (Rolling Stones)
  24. Fun Things – When The Birdmen Fly
  25. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods (Of Love)
  26. The Chancellrors – On Tour
  27. W.O.M..B.A.T. – Identity
  28. Metro Youth (Request Styeve) – Brutalised
  29. Filthy Scumbags – Good Kick Up The Ass
  30. Convict Class (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Stand My Ground
  31. Perdition (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Another Day
  32. Sniffin Glue (Metro Satnite Feb 8th) – Work Bullshit
  33. Amyl And The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
