Smash It Up: 2025-01-16

- The Damned – Smash It Up!!
- Sonic’s Rendezvous Band – City Slang
- Civic – Wars or Hands Of Time
- The Plague – Time Machine (live)
- Radio Birdman – Ballad Of Dwight Fry
- MX80 Sound – White Night
- Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- The Toss – Hangin’ On
- W.o.M.B.A.T. – North Career
- Die Dancing Bears – Attack of the Lizard Woman
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Angie Pepper – Blind Night Out
- Where’s The Pope – Pizza To Go
- Plasticland – In My Black & White
- Green Telescope – Make Me Stay
- Pleasure Seeker – Mr.Power
- Senor No – My Pal
- Les Grys Grys – So Long
- The Barracudas – Red Temple Prayer (2 Headed Dog)
- The Move – I Can Hear The Grass Grow
- The Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
- Dead Moon – Ricochet
- Voiid – Forever Teenage
- Dicklord – Sherloid
- The Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
- Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
- Mick Medew & Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
- Freegolf – Fite The heart
- Dropsink – Animal
- Perdition – Degeneration
- Spazzys – I Wanna Cut My Hair Like Marky Ramone
