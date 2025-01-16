Smash It Up: 2025-01-16

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up!!
  2. Sonic’s Rendezvous Band – City Slang
  3. Civic – Wars or Hands Of Time
  4. The Plague – Time Machine (live)
  5. Radio Birdman – Ballad Of Dwight Fry
  6. MX80 Sound – White Night
  7. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  8. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  9. W.o.M.B.A.T. – North Career
  10. Die Dancing Bears – Attack of the Lizard Woman
  11. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  12. Angie Pepper – Blind Night Out
  13. Where’s The Pope – Pizza To Go
  14. Plasticland – In My Black & White
  15. Green Telescope – Make Me Stay
  16. Pleasure Seeker – Mr.Power
  17. Senor No – My Pal
  18. Les Grys Grys – So Long
  19. The Barracudas – Red Temple Prayer (2 Headed Dog)
  20. The Move – I Can Hear The Grass Grow
  21. The Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
  22. Dead Moon – Ricochet
  23. Voiid – Forever Teenage
  24. Dicklord – Sherloid
  25. The Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  26. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
  27. Mick Medew & Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  28. Freegolf – Fite The heart
  29. Dropsink – Animal
  30. Perdition – Degeneration
  31. Spazzys – I Wanna Cut My Hair Like Marky Ramone
