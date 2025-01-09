Smash It Up: 2025-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. The Fuzztones – Journey To Tyme
  3. The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff Off The Sidewalk
  4. Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
  5. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  6. Mustang – Drunken stars Of The Revolution
  7. Splatterheads – Crunchy Bananas
  8. The Fall – Futures And Pasts (1978)
  9. X Ray Spex – Art-i-ficial
  10. Buzzcocks – What Do I Get (Peel Sessions-1977)
  11. The Damned – Sick Of Being Sick
  12. The Undertones – Top 20
  13. The Only Ones – Oh No
  14. The Iron Shieks (Request Mathew) – Knarley Wanker
  15. Meatbeaters – Because Of You
  16. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  17. The Dictators – Let’s Get The Band Back Together
  18. Supersnazz – Just Cause
  19. The Strange Moon – Interstellar
  20. Anarchy – 3 3 3 (Suspect Device SLFs)
  21. Killing Joke (Request Steve) – Lord Of Chaos
  22. The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (To Rock N Roll)
  23. The Spazzys – My Car Doesn’t Brake
  24. Iggy Pop (Request Mike) – Espanol
  25. Gazooga Attack (Brisbane) – Borderline
  26. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  27. Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
  28. DMZ – When I Get Off
  29. The James Baker Beat – She Said Bad Weekend
  30. W.O.M.B.A.T. – The Pay
  31. Snakefinger (Request Andrew K) – The Spot
  32. Chrome (Request Andrew K) – Meet You In The Subway
  33. The Hammer – Tombstone Shuffle
  34. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-01-09

Current track

Title

Artist