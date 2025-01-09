Smash It Up: 2025-01-09

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- The Fuzztones – Journey To Tyme
- The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff Off The Sidewalk
- Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- Mustang – Drunken stars Of The Revolution
- Splatterheads – Crunchy Bananas
- The Fall – Futures And Pasts (1978)
- X Ray Spex – Art-i-ficial
- Buzzcocks – What Do I Get (Peel Sessions-1977)
- The Damned – Sick Of Being Sick
- The Undertones – Top 20
- The Only Ones – Oh No
- The Iron Shieks (Request Mathew) – Knarley Wanker
- Meatbeaters – Because Of You
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- The Dictators – Let’s Get The Band Back Together
- Supersnazz – Just Cause
- The Strange Moon – Interstellar
- Anarchy – 3 3 3 (Suspect Device SLFs)
- Killing Joke (Request Steve) – Lord Of Chaos
- The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime (To Rock N Roll)
- The Spazzys – My Car Doesn’t Brake
- Iggy Pop (Request Mike) – Espanol
- Gazooga Attack (Brisbane) – Borderline
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
- DMZ – When I Get Off
- The James Baker Beat – She Said Bad Weekend
- W.O.M.B.A.T. – The Pay
- Snakefinger (Request Andrew K) – The Spot
- Chrome (Request Andrew K) – Meet You In The Subway
- The Hammer – Tombstone Shuffle
- Cull The Band – Girl I Know
Reader's opinions