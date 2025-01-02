Smash It Up: 2025-01-02

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- The Plague – Do The Plague
- The Accountants – Surprise Party
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- The Jackets – Master Plan
- W.O.M.B.A,T – Look Out!
- MC5 – Barbarians At The Gate
- The Loons – Hollow Men
- The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
- Freegolf – Fite The Heart
- Dropsink – Animal
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- The Vains – Woman On The Brink
- The Mad Turks From Instanbul – Holding My Breath
- Iron Shieks (Request Mathew) – Jesus
- Death (Request Steve) – Freakin’ Out
- Convict Class (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – We Are Not A Famous Band
- Sniffin Glue (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – Adelaide Tribute
- Perdition (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – Degeneration
- The Wylde Tryfles – Gonna Be A Chance
- The Brood – Leave Me Alone
- The Strange Moon – Go Out
- Mick Medew and Ursala – Punk Grandma
- The Residents (Request Andrew K) – Beyond The Valley
- MX-80 (Request Andrew K) – Why Are We Here?
- Dead Moon – Fix On You
- The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- The Cynics – Dancin’ On The Wall
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Garage
- The Dictators – Sweet Joey
- The Ramones – I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
- Brando Rising – 60 Seconds Over
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
