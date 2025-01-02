Smash It Up: 2025-01-02

January 2, 2025

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. The Plague – Do The Plague
  3. The Accountants – Surprise Party
  4. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  5. The Jackets – Master Plan
  6. W.O.M.B.A,T – Look Out!
  7. MC5 – Barbarians At The Gate
  8. The Loons – Hollow Men
  9. The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  10. Freegolf – Fite The Heart
  11. Dropsink – Animal
  12. Cull The Band – Crawl
  13. The Vains – Woman On The Brink
  14. The Mad Turks From Instanbul – Holding My Breath
  15. Iron Shieks (Request Mathew) – Jesus
  16. Death (Request Steve) – Freakin’ Out
  17. Convict Class (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – We Are Not A Famous Band
  18. Sniffin Glue (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – Adelaide Tribute
  19. Perdition (Metro Hotel Sat Feb 8th) – Degeneration
  20. The Wylde Tryfles – Gonna Be A Chance
  21. The Brood – Leave Me Alone
  22. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  23. Mick Medew and Ursala – Punk Grandma
  24. The Residents (Request Andrew K) – Beyond The Valley
  25. MX-80 (Request Andrew K) – Why Are We Here?
  26. Dead Moon – Fix On You
  27. The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  28. The Cynics – Dancin’ On The Wall
  29. James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Garage
  30. The Dictators – Sweet Joey
  31. The Ramones – I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
  32. Brando Rising – 60 Seconds Over
  33. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
