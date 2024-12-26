Smash It Up: 2024-12-26

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmet
  3. MX-80 – Some Day You’ll Be King
  4. Pere Ubu – Pushin Too Hard
  5. The James Baker Beat – She Said Bad Weekend
  6. The Jackets – I Tried
  7. Strange Moon – Model Girl
  8. MC5 – Hit It Hard
  9. The Saints – Run Down (Live At The Paddington Town Hall)
  10. Bad Brains – Pay To Cum
  11. Husker Du – Something I Learned Today
  12. Social Distortion – Another State Of Mind
  13. T.S.O.L. – Code Blue
  14. Subhumans – Mickey Mouse Is Dead
  15. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  16. Hammerhorrors – Just Buried
  17. Mick Medew And Ursula – Invisible Woman
  18. The Toss – Sinking Ship
  19. The Loons – High And Lonesome
  20. Hydromedusa – Suspects
  21. The Brood – Vendetta
  22. The Plague – Time Machine
  23. Ian List And The UVs – Mexican Earthshake
  24. Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
  25. Bloodloss – Too Busy Dying
  26. The Green Telescope – Two By Two
  27. Slingshot – Skating Like Shit
  28. Washed Up Kids – Pissed At The Party
  29. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  30. Arse – Primitive Species
  31. Private Wives – Hey Bestie
  32. Junkyard – Steel Slave
  33. Thank – Dead Dog In A Ditch
  34. Perdition – Isnt It A Pity
