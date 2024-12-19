Smash It Up: 2024-12-19

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
- Cull The Band – Girl I Know
- MC5 – Babarians At The Gate
- The Jackets – Lies
- Aumbudsmen – Master Race
- Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
- Dead Ghosts – Garden Gnome
- The Saints – I’m Stranded (Original Mix)
- Vibravoid – A Comment Of The Current Times
- Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
- The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
- Mode – Strange Girl
- Magnificent Bastard – Magnificent Bastard
- Hard-Ons – Punk Police
- The Skunks – Riot
- Where’s The Pope – No Better Than Us
- Iron Sheiks – Hey You
- Peter Perrett – Back In The Hole
- The Hammerhorrors – Beast
- U-Men – Bad Little Woman
- The Toss – Black
- Mick Medew And Ursula – In My Room
- The Preytells – Step Up
- Bush Pig – Rorting About
- Pere Ubu – Cloud 149
- I Kings – Trovane Un Altro
- Godfathers – Cold Turkey
- Roadside Slasher – Shylock
- Poison Politix – Dont Wanna Party
- Decry – Falling
- New Trends – Sonic Reducer
- Strange Moon – Go Out
