Smash It Up: 2024-12-19

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Strange Moon – Rock’n’Roll God
  3. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  4. MC5 – Babarians At The Gate
  5. The Jackets – Lies
  6. Aumbudsmen – Master Race
  7. Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
  8. Dead Ghosts – Garden Gnome
  9. The Saints – I’m Stranded (Original Mix)
  10. Vibravoid – A Comment Of The Current Times
  11. Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
  12. The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
  13. Mode – Strange Girl
  14. Magnificent Bastard – Magnificent Bastard
  15. Hard-Ons – Punk Police
  16. The Skunks – Riot
  17. Where’s The Pope – No Better Than Us
  18. Iron Sheiks – Hey You
  19. Peter Perrett – Back In The Hole
  20. The Hammerhorrors – Beast
  21. U-Men – Bad Little Woman
  22. The Toss – Black
  23. Mick Medew And Ursula – In My Room
  24. The Preytells – Step Up
  25. Bush Pig – Rorting About
  26. Pere Ubu – Cloud 149
  27. I Kings – Trovane Un Altro
  28. Godfathers – Cold Turkey
  29. Roadside Slasher – Shylock
  30. Poison Politix – Dont Wanna Party
  31. Decry – Falling
  32. New Trends – Sonic Reducer
  33. Strange Moon – Go Out
