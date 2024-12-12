Smash It Up: 2024-12-12

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Freeloaders – Public Gallery
  3. The Freeloaders – Vindication
  4. Phringe Dwellers – Unemplyed Blues
  5. Thee Bat – Batmobile
  6. Mad 3 – We Are Mad
  7. Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  8. Black Chrome – Livin Next Door To Alice
  9. Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  10. Perdition – Money Chain
  11. Dear Darkness – I Wanna Love Ya For Christmas
  12. Troatt – Merry Christmas
  13. Mick Medew And Ursula – In The Zone
  14. Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
  15. Dead Moon – Ricochet
  16. Snivelling Shits – I Cant Come
  17. Rocket From The Tombs – Life Stinks
  18. Where’s The Pope – Computer Error
  19. Itchy And The Nits – Crabs
  20. X-Ray Spex – The Day The World Turned Day-Glo
  21. Tumor Circus – Human Cyst
  22. Grong Grong – Louie The Fly
  23. The Plague – UFO
  24. Kamikaze – Pills And Paranoia
  25. The Spurts – Diamond Nights
  26. Fuzztones – Green Slime
  27. The Suxx – Serpent Rising
  28. Meatbeaters – 6Foot8
  29. The Fadeaways – I Am Just A Mops
  30. Miss Miss – Chatroulette
  31. Wet Lips – Try It Again
  32. Los Crveles – Desatre
  33. La Ira De Dios – No Hay Control
  34. DIrty Ass – Berujar Berulang
  35. Dead Pollys – So Sick
  36. The Sufferjets – Dick Feel
  37. The Scientists – Rev Head
