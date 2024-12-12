Smash It Up: 2024-12-12

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Freeloaders – Public Gallery
- The Freeloaders – Vindication
- Phringe Dwellers – Unemplyed Blues
- Thee Bat – Batmobile
- Mad 3 – We Are Mad
- Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Black Chrome – Livin Next Door To Alice
- Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- Perdition – Money Chain
- Dear Darkness – I Wanna Love Ya For Christmas
- Troatt – Merry Christmas
- Mick Medew And Ursula – In The Zone
- Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
- Dead Moon – Ricochet
- Snivelling Shits – I Cant Come
- Rocket From The Tombs – Life Stinks
- Where’s The Pope – Computer Error
- Itchy And The Nits – Crabs
- X-Ray Spex – The Day The World Turned Day-Glo
- Tumor Circus – Human Cyst
- Grong Grong – Louie The Fly
- The Plague – UFO
- Kamikaze – Pills And Paranoia
- The Spurts – Diamond Nights
- Fuzztones – Green Slime
- The Suxx – Serpent Rising
- Meatbeaters – 6Foot8
- The Fadeaways – I Am Just A Mops
- Miss Miss – Chatroulette
- Wet Lips – Try It Again
- Los Crveles – Desatre
- La Ira De Dios – No Hay Control
- DIrty Ass – Berujar Berulang
- Dead Pollys – So Sick
- The Sufferjets – Dick Feel
- The Scientists – Rev Head
