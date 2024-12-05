Smash It Up: 2024-12-05

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Plague – Cocoa Beach
- The Dictators – Who WIll Save Rock n Roll
- The Preachers – Hey Joe
- Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- Rancid Vat – Sad As A Turd
- Perdition – Piss Fartin With Martin
- Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
- Contrapunctus – Grown Man Smile
- Celibate Rifles – Killing Time
- The Outsiders – Misfit
- Sonic Rendezvous Band – Electrophonic Tonic
- The Darts – Pour Another
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- Perdition – Anything Is Everything
- Mick Medew And Ursula – Punk Grandma
- The Meanies – Gangrenous
- The Things – Skate All Day
- Z-28 – Yeah Yeah
- The Toss – Black
- The Wrongmen – 1970
- Pandoras – Hot Generation
- Fear And Loathing – Caught In My Eye
- Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
- The Twenty Second Sect – Get Out Now
- Electric Machine Gun Tits – Sunglasses Samurai
- Zombie Dog – Dolphin
- Dead Ramones – Hear Me
- Lexxi Vexx And The Modern Gentlemen – Dolla Billz
- Bang Bang Babies – Void
- The Angel Sluts – This Is Violence
- The Stools – End Up There
- Los Esquioides – No Vas A Cambiar
- Debris – Real Cool Time
- Midnight Oil – Only The Strong
Reader's opinions