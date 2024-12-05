Smash It Up: 2024-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Plague – Cocoa Beach
  3. The Dictators – Who WIll Save Rock n Roll
  4. The Preachers – Hey Joe
  5. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  6. Rancid Vat – Sad As A Turd
  7. Perdition – Piss Fartin With Martin
  8. Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
  9. Contrapunctus – Grown Man Smile
  10. Celibate Rifles – Killing Time
  11. The Outsiders – Misfit
  12. Sonic Rendezvous Band – Electrophonic Tonic
  13. The Darts – Pour Another
  14. Cull The Band – Crawl
  15. Perdition – Anything Is Everything
  16. Mick Medew And Ursula – Punk Grandma
  17. The Meanies – Gangrenous
  18. The Things – Skate All Day
  19. Z-28 – Yeah Yeah
  20. The Toss – Black
  21. The Wrongmen – 1970
  22. Pandoras – Hot Generation
  23. Fear And Loathing – Caught In My Eye
  24. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
  25. The Twenty Second Sect – Get Out Now
  26. Electric Machine Gun Tits – Sunglasses Samurai
  27. Zombie Dog – Dolphin
  28. Dead Ramones – Hear Me
  29. Lexxi Vexx And The Modern Gentlemen – Dolla Billz
  30. Bang Bang Babies – Void
  31. The Angel Sluts – This Is Violence
  32. The Stools – End Up There
  33. Los Esquioides – No Vas A Cambiar
  34. Debris – Real Cool Time
  35. Midnight Oil – Only The Strong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-05

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-05

Current track

Title

Artist