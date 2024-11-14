Smash It Up: 2024-11-14

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Mirrors – She Smiled Wild
  3. The Sunsets – Animal
  4. The Jam – Strange Town
  5. The Lurkers – I Dont Need To Tell Her
  6. Wipers – Return Of The Rat
  7. LOLA – Fast Life
  8. Amyl And The Sniffers – It’s Mine
  9. Cull The Band – Crawl
  10. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  11. The Public Servants – On Leave
  12. These New South Whales – Changes
  13. Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps Please
  14. X – Big Black X
  15. Black Chrome – Orange Man
  16. Fear And Loathing – Hate Violence Death And War
  17. The Toss – Hanging On
  18. King Snake Roost – My Zippo
  19. Zulu Rattle – Terror Train
  20. Where’s The Pope – Face Plant
  21. Brando Rising – Karl Malden (Part 3)
  22. The Fanatics – I Cant Believe
  23. Peter And The Test Tube Babies – The Jinx (Live)
  24. Artic Circles – My Baby Said That
  25. Human Crash – Suck Suck
  26. Troatt – Merry Christmas
  27. Ratos De Porao – Private Affair
  28. Relays – Falcon
  29. Mad Turks From Istanbul – Prostitute My Brain
  30. Chillers – Heart Attack
  31. The Vibes – Winona Ryder
  32. The Inseminoids – Date Digger
  33. The Leather Nun – No Rule
  34. The Ultimatemost High – Garage Baby
  35. The Soap – Party
  36. Painters And Dockers – Know Your Product
  37. Cock – She Fell
