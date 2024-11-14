Smash It Up: 2024-11-14

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Mirrors – She Smiled Wild
- The Sunsets – Animal
- The Jam – Strange Town
- The Lurkers – I Dont Need To Tell Her
- Wipers – Return Of The Rat
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Amyl And The Sniffers – It’s Mine
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Public Servants – On Leave
- These New South Whales – Changes
- Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps Please
- X – Big Black X
- Black Chrome – Orange Man
- Fear And Loathing – Hate Violence Death And War
- The Toss – Hanging On
- King Snake Roost – My Zippo
- Zulu Rattle – Terror Train
- Where’s The Pope – Face Plant
- Brando Rising – Karl Malden (Part 3)
- The Fanatics – I Cant Believe
- Peter And The Test Tube Babies – The Jinx (Live)
- Artic Circles – My Baby Said That
- Human Crash – Suck Suck
- Troatt – Merry Christmas
- Ratos De Porao – Private Affair
- Relays – Falcon
- Mad Turks From Istanbul – Prostitute My Brain
- Chillers – Heart Attack
- The Vibes – Winona Ryder
- The Inseminoids – Date Digger
- The Leather Nun – No Rule
- The Ultimatemost High – Garage Baby
- The Soap – Party
- Painters And Dockers – Know Your Product
- Cock – She Fell
