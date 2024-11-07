Smash It Up: 2024-11-07

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Avengers – The American In Me
- The Screaming Believers – Slack Social Worker
- The Screaming Believers – Unprofessional
- The Toss – Gawn
- Cull The Band – Crawl
- Rancid Vat – Puke On My Face
- Troatt – Pick Up Line
- Chainsaw – Nuclear Apocalypse
- Bastardiser – Beckon
- Diabolic RItes – Corpse Wax
- Superchunk – Fire In The Western World
- The Double Agents – Side Effects
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- The Saints – No Time
- X-Ray-Z – Three Glorious Years
- Cosmic Psychos – Rambo
- Startakit – The Bridge Out
- The Meanies – Zamboni
- Eater – Thinking Of The USA
- The Volume – And Mine Too
- Primevils – Wasting Away
- Lyres – How Do You Know
- Fear And Loathing – Disco Inferno
- Glamville – Mission To The Moon
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Lets Kill Again
- Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- COFFIN – Factory Man
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Sibling Rivalry – See My Way
- 24/7 Diva Heaven – Rat Race
- Modular II – Inside
- Bad Mojos – Cold Blooded Murder
- supermegatone – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- RUT – Monotony
- Distortions – TV Star
- Hot Tomatoes – Gun Collector
