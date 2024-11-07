Smash It Up: 2024-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Avengers – The American In Me
  3. The Screaming Believers – Slack Social Worker
  4. The Screaming Believers – Unprofessional
  5. The Toss – Gawn
  6. Cull The Band – Crawl
  7. Rancid Vat – Puke On My Face
  8. Troatt – Pick Up Line
  9. Chainsaw – Nuclear Apocalypse
  10. Bastardiser – Beckon
  11. Diabolic RItes – Corpse Wax
  12. Superchunk – Fire In The Western World
  13. The Double Agents – Side Effects
  14. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  15. The Saints – No Time
  16. X-Ray-Z – Three Glorious Years
  17. Cosmic Psychos – Rambo
  18. Startakit – The Bridge Out
  19. The Meanies – Zamboni
  20. Eater – Thinking Of The USA
  21. The Volume – And Mine Too
  22. Primevils – Wasting Away
  23. Lyres – How Do You Know
  24. Fear And Loathing – Disco Inferno
  25. Glamville – Mission To The Moon
  26. Blood Sucking Freaks – Lets Kill Again
  27. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  28. COFFIN – Factory Man
  29. LOLA – Fast Life
  30. Sibling Rivalry – See My Way
  31. 24/7 Diva Heaven – Rat Race
  32. Modular II – Inside
  33. Bad Mojos – Cold Blooded Murder
  34. supermegatone – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  35. RUT – Monotony
  36. Distortions – TV Star
  37. Hot Tomatoes – Gun Collector
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-11-07

Current track

Title

Artist