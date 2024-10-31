Smash It Up: 2024-10-31

October 31, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Visitors – Journey By Sledge
  3. Dead Kennedys – Halloween
  4. MX-80 – Halloween Theme
  5. The Ruts – In A Rut
  6. Amyl And The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
  7. Troatt – Merry Christmas
  8. Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
  9. Redd Kross – Too Good To Be True
  10. The Saints – (I’m) Misunderstood
  11. Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
  12. Ramones – Chain Saw
  13. Isolation Valve – Comet With A Name
  14. Bored – Born To Kill
  15. The Hellacopters – I Got A Right
  16. Lime Spiders – Wierdo Libido
  17. Viletones – Screaming Fist
  18. Squid Jag – Too Slow
  19. Peter And The Test Tube Babies – Run Like Hell
  20. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  21. Where’s The Pope – There Goes The Neighbourhood
  22. The Vampire Lovers – Heavy Planet Fuzz
  23. Fear And Loathing – Agitated
  24. Lubricated Goat – Stroke
  25. The Credits – Californian Reptile
  26. The Salty Tenders – Have A Taste
  27. Caveman Joe – Autogedden
  28. Johnny And The Rotten – Beat All Them Gobs
  29. The Loons – High And Lonesome
  30. The Hard-Ons – Operation Lightning
  31. Thee Vibrafingers – Like Every Little Chicks
  32. Gorgeous George And The Daggs – The Squeeze
  33. Grong Grong – Club Grotesque
