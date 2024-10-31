Smash It Up: 2024-10-31

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Visitors – Journey By Sledge
- Dead Kennedys – Halloween
- MX-80 – Halloween Theme
- The Ruts – In A Rut
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
- Troatt – Merry Christmas
- Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
- Redd Kross – Too Good To Be True
- The Saints – (I’m) Misunderstood
- Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
- Ramones – Chain Saw
- Isolation Valve – Comet With A Name
- Bored – Born To Kill
- The Hellacopters – I Got A Right
- Lime Spiders – Wierdo Libido
- Viletones – Screaming Fist
- Squid Jag – Too Slow
- Peter And The Test Tube Babies – Run Like Hell
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- Where’s The Pope – There Goes The Neighbourhood
- The Vampire Lovers – Heavy Planet Fuzz
- Fear And Loathing – Agitated
- Lubricated Goat – Stroke
- The Credits – Californian Reptile
- The Salty Tenders – Have A Taste
- Caveman Joe – Autogedden
- Johnny And The Rotten – Beat All Them Gobs
- The Loons – High And Lonesome
- The Hard-Ons – Operation Lightning
- Thee Vibrafingers – Like Every Little Chicks
- Gorgeous George And The Daggs – The Squeeze
- Grong Grong – Club Grotesque
Reader's opinions