Smash It Up: 2024-10-24

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Pretty Things – Old Man Going
  3. Turbonegro – Suffragette City
  4. The Tories – Walkin The Dog
  5. The K-Pers – The Red Invasion
  6. The Saints – Private Affair
  7. The Prisoners – The Green Meteor
  8. Hard-Ons – These Days Are Long
  9. The Meanies – I Agree
  10. The Vains – Woman On The Brink
  11. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  12. Redd Kross – Stunt Queen
  13. The Buzzcocks – Breakdown
  14. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  15. Peter And The Test Tube Babies – Banned From The Pubs
  16. Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
  17. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  18. Husker Du – Turn On The News
  19. MDC – Kill The Light
  20. Sunnyboys – Want To Be Alone
  21. MDC – I Remember
  22. Bushpig – Rockin Dudes / Dump The Chump
  23. Perdition – Looney Bus Driver
  24. Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Livin Like An Animal
  25. Boondall Boys – Dr Death
  26. Feedtime – Small Talk
  27. The A-Bones – Louie Go Home
  28. Toys Went Bezerk – One Day My Head Is Gonna Explode
  29. Bored – Satisfaction (live)
  30. Daglo Abortions – World Of Hate
  31. Atomic Suplex – Do The Suplex
  32. Los Gatos Ronosos – No Lo Necesito
  33. The Revelators – Pot Smokin Pussy
  34. The Dick Dastardlys – I Ate The World
  35. Tigers In Furs – Hangover
  36. The Eastern Dark – Julie Loves Johnny
  37. Fokkewolf – Deathray
  38. The Battlebeats – The Got Mad At Me
  39. Slut Castle – Rats Eat Trash
  40. Dick Move – Rampage / Under My Skin
  41. King Snake Roost – Buffalo Bob
