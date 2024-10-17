Smash It Up: 2024-10-17

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Asteroid B6-12 – Murder City Revolution
- The Red Aunts – The Vibrator Song
- Crime – Hot Wire My Heart
- Buzzcocks – Senses Out Of Control
- Rancid Vat – Hot Cages In Vietnam Rattle
- Dead Kennedys – Rambozo The Clown
- Divison – Blood Red
- Smoke Salmon – How Did hey Ever Manage
- Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
- Cheater Slicks – I Am Low
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- Violet Harlet – Stick It
- Redd Kross – Too Good To Be True
- Hoot McKloot – Here To Stay
- The Atlantics – Come On
- Where’s The Pope – 10x The Hate
- Les Lullies – 7am
- Smallpox Confidential – The Ego Age
- Cull The Band – Serpent’s Kiss
- Nervengine – Lower
- Deniz Tek & Scott Morgan – I Got A Right
- Fear And Loathing – Loose
- The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
- The Hip Priests – Trojan Horseshit
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- Bloodloss – Shake Your Leaves
- The Primitives – Really Stupid
- Dirty Ass – Utopis Delusional
- The See-Saw – Get A Chance
- Garbage Bags – You Stink
- Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
- Lazy Llamas – Fight Yourself
- Ladybooster – Primitive
- Snake Valley – TV Personality
- The Dickies – You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
