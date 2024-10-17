Smash It Up: 2024-10-17

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Asteroid B6-12 – Murder City Revolution
  3. The Red Aunts – The Vibrator Song
  4. Crime – Hot Wire My Heart
  5. Buzzcocks – Senses Out Of Control
  6. Rancid Vat – Hot Cages In Vietnam Rattle
  7. Dead Kennedys – Rambozo The Clown
  8. Divison – Blood Red
  9. Smoke Salmon – How Did hey Ever Manage
  10. Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
  11. Cheater Slicks – I Am Low
  12. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  13. Violet Harlet – Stick It
  14. Redd Kross – Too Good To Be True
  15. Hoot McKloot – Here To Stay
  16. The Atlantics – Come On
  17. Where’s The Pope – 10x The Hate
  18. Les Lullies – 7am
  19. Smallpox Confidential – The Ego Age
  20. Cull The Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  21. Nervengine – Lower
  22. Deniz Tek & Scott Morgan – I Got A Right
  23. Fear And Loathing – Loose
  24. The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
  25. The Hip Priests – Trojan Horseshit
  26. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  27. Bloodloss – Shake Your Leaves
  28. The Primitives – Really Stupid
  29. Dirty Ass – Utopis Delusional
  30. The See-Saw – Get A Chance
  31. Garbage Bags – You Stink
  32. Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
  33. Lazy Llamas – Fight Yourself
  34. Ladybooster – Primitive
  35. Snake Valley – TV Personality
  36. The Dickies – You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
