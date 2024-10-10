Smash It Up: 2024-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
  2. The Fuzztones – Gotta Get Some
  3. The Pandoras – You Dont Satisfy
  4. Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
  5. The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
  6. Amyl And The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  7. Redd Kross – Stuff
  8. Mannequin Pussy – OK! OK! OK! OK!
  9. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  10. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  11. The Sexels – Broken
  12. The Cortinas – Fascist Dictator
  13. The Clash – Career Opportunities
  14. Wipers – Return Of The Rat
  15. The Saints – Run Down
  16. The Fall – Bingo-Masters Break-Out
  17. Cosmic Psychos – Guns Away
  18. The Estranged – World Of Birds
  19. Buffalo – Shylock
  20. Les Thugs – Night Dance
  21. The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
  22. Psychedelic Furs – Pulse
  23. US Bombs – Goin Out
  24. GBH – Give Me Fire
  25. Dinosaur Jr – They Always Come
  26. Hellacoptors – Fire In Cairo
  27. Sugar – Tilted HD
  28. Husker Du – Something I Learned Today
  29. The Tar Sands – Lets Get Naked
  30. Freedon Kids – DNA
  31. X-Ray Mary – The Girl With The Frankenstein Face
  32. The Braniac 5 – Natty Punko
  33. Brando Rising – 60 Seconds Later
  34. Continental Lovers – Tape Deck
  35. The Art Attacks – I Am A Dalek
  36. Rubber Room – Bipolar
  37. Toxic Shock – Pain
