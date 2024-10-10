Smash It Up: 2024-10-10

- The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
- The Fuzztones – Gotta Get Some
- The Pandoras – You Dont Satisfy
- Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
- The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Redd Kross – Stuff
- Mannequin Pussy – OK! OK! OK! OK!
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The Sexels – Broken
- The Cortinas – Fascist Dictator
- The Clash – Career Opportunities
- Wipers – Return Of The Rat
- The Saints – Run Down
- The Fall – Bingo-Masters Break-Out
- Cosmic Psychos – Guns Away
- The Estranged – World Of Birds
- Buffalo – Shylock
- Les Thugs – Night Dance
- The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
- Psychedelic Furs – Pulse
- US Bombs – Goin Out
- GBH – Give Me Fire
- Dinosaur Jr – They Always Come
- Hellacoptors – Fire In Cairo
- Sugar – Tilted HD
- Husker Du – Something I Learned Today
- The Tar Sands – Lets Get Naked
- Freedon Kids – DNA
- X-Ray Mary – The Girl With The Frankenstein Face
- The Braniac 5 – Natty Punko
- Brando Rising – 60 Seconds Later
- Continental Lovers – Tape Deck
- The Art Attacks – I Am A Dalek
- Rubber Room – Bipolar
- Toxic Shock – Pain
